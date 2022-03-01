Hollywood Host and Journalist Tanika Ray Launches New Podcast for the Modern, Working Mother

LOS ANGELES, CA – One thing Tanika Ray is not, is – a traditional mother. The Ready To Love reunion host is ready to talk about her latest venture. Her new podcast Mamaste offers an unapologetic and transparent conversation about navigating modern-day motherhood, from co-parenting and relationships to self-care and wellness.
The Los Angeles native launched Mamaste in October 2021, as a carefree, transparent space for mothers who also happen to be career-driven women too.
The mom-centric, nontraditional podcast touches on several lifestyle topics such as conscious parenting, single parenting, mental health, postpartum, and generational trauma healing, particularly in the Black community. Ray’s perspective comes from the lens of a Black woman and, it beautifully resonates with all women in her global community of Mamaste.
Through her podcast, Ray hopes to speak to the ever-evolving woman who is trying to find a happy balance between motherhood and her identity outside of that title. The name of the podcast was manifested after the Hindu term, Namaste, which means ‘I bow to you.’ Ray is creating a community where moms feel seen and heard. So she named it Mamaste “the mama in me bows to the mama in you”.
“I don’t come from that space where the only thing I’m meant to be is a mother,” Ray says. “This podcast is not for perfect mothers. It’s for the moms, mamas, and mommys who understand raising kids is the hardest, most thankless yet most beautiful experience we will ever have. But mommying isn’t one size fits all.”
Previous special guests have included actress Lisa Raye, award-winning author Anita Kopacz and Grammy-nominated singer, Maimouna Youssef.
Ray is a Spelman graduate and renowned as a television personality, entertainment journalist, and pop culture specialist. She has also developed her community of 99,000 on Instagram. She has worked with NBC, CW, HGTV, LIFETIME, TLC, BET, TVOne and hosted for shows OWN’s Ready To Love and Ladies Who List, HGTV’s Design Star, and CW’s OhSit game show.
You can listen to the Mamaste podcast at https://shows.acast.com/mamaste/episodes/raising-black-boy-joy-with-mumu-fresh. For more information on Tanika go to https://www.tanikaray.com/
