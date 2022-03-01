Author Anthony Williams Jr's New Book, "The Assignment" Set to Launch March 1, 2022

New York, NY, USA – March 1, 2022 – For Anthony Williams Jr., writing his debut novel “The Assignment” was a mission for him. Williams says, “I heard a voice, and I knew I had to write this book. It was my assignment.” Williams, a former military man and now, along with his wife, founder of a mental health therapy practice offers a unique perspective in his book. Having been raised by his mother and his grandmother, one thing lacking for Williams was a male role model because his father was in prison.
“I can’t say my life was easy. I was in and out of trouble,” Williams says. “However, when I finally made the turn, I never looked back. I hope that for all young adults in need of direction, read my book because it offers hope, encouragement, and life’s lessons through fiction. What I’ve learned is that the common denominator amongst all people, regardless of your culture, ethnicity, or background, all people can relate to some to form of struggle. Rather it’s mental, physical, emotional, or financial, regardless – we all experience struggle in our life.”
Published by Absolute Author Publishing House, “The Assignment” will be available in paperback and eBook on March 1, 2022, and is currently available for presales at https://amzn.to/3IqZ2He
ABOUT THE BOOK
A Day Marked in Their Calendar
The day their dad would come home. Except, he never did. Brian and his younger sister Alexis, to make their family whole again, decide to take on the unknown searching for their father. With no end destination in sight, they set off on a dangerous journey to find him.
As Brian tries to put his family back together, he’ll learn valuable insight on how to get through tough times, the importance of mental health, leadership, resiliency, conflict resolution, and most importantly, the concept of healing, and many other concepts for growth!
The situations they witness and people they encounter change their lives forever, but will they ever see their father’s face again?
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
From a background in the U.S military to co-founding a mental health therapy practice. His years in the service provided great inspiration for his writing and is where he was able to do most of his traveling. During his expeditions, he witnessed pain all over the globe, solidifying his mantra of ‘everyone struggles.’
Anthony Williams Jr. lives in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area with his wife, a talented therapist, and loving children.
You can find him online at: www.anthonywilliamsjr.com
WATCH AUTHOR INTERVIEW WITH DR. MELISSA CAUDLE
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/mC8Co2k4knQ
