Get Precision Weighing In A Variety Of Materials

Get all the features you need for your production process with 14 Heads Leak Proof Multihead Weigher With 3L Hoppers.

Protect your materials from spilling all over the place with this leak-proof weigher. It saves you time and money.

As one of the top-notch multihead weigher manufacturers, Guangdong Kenwei Intellectualized Machinery Co., LTD brings in the new Weighing Machine.

It is designed to weigh bags, boxes, and other containers with a capacity of up to 100 kg. The machine can store a variety of parameters such as weight, volume, area and so on.

In addition, the amplitude adjustment function makes the weighing more even. It also has auto-stopping features that will stop the machine when there is no material.

Shortcut keys for the most commonly used functions allow you to save time and increase productivity. Choose from a variety of languages to suit your needs.

Simply fill the weight of the material in the taring tank, set a weight on the indicator, and then use the keyboard to weigh. The digital display will show you how many kilograms of materials have been loaded.

With the special sensor, you can weigh with every millimeter of precision and increase your efficiency by 50%.

Precision control is the heart of the weighing process. Using a special sensor with high precision and high standard resolution, you can achieve accurate results easily. Plus, it’s fast enough to complete an operation in less than 5 seconds.

Automatically weigh your goods with a high precision sensor. It will automatically pause when there is no material to make the weighing more stable. Thanks to the high precision and high standard resolution, you can be sure that your goods are weighed accurately.

With the Kenwei multihead weigher, you can stop wasting time with manual weighing and get accurate results every time.

Get consistent, even feeding, to maximize your output. The multi-angle dividing hopper can distribute materials to the vibrating plate of each line. This ensures that the material is distributed evenly, which in turn results in a more consistent and even feeding with greater productivity.

This weigher is so smart. The 3L Hoppers, 100 sets of parameter settings, and the ability to adjust amplitude independently make this weigher a true force in weighing.

Turn your investment into a revenue stream. The Kenwei linear weigher scale is not just for weighing but also for measuring the weight of bags and pallets. It can accurately measure the weight of any material to ensure that you’re paying the right amount of taxes.

The deep U-shaped vibrating plate ensures material stays on the plate, and the longer time of weighing saves you money. It’s a great choice for food factories and other types of warehouses where the leakage is an issue.

This new multihead weigher machine makes Guangdong Kenwei Intellectualized Machinery Co., LTD. stand out among other check weigher manufacturers and packaging machine manufacturers in the industry.

So what are you waiting for? Double the capacity and half the time with 14 Heads Leak Proof Multihead Weigher today!

Media Contact

Company Name: Guangdong Kenwei Intellectualized Machinery Co.,LTD

Contact Person: Spight Mao

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86-0760-22629231

Country: China

Website: https://www.kenweigh.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Get Precision Weighing In A Variety Of Materials