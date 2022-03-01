Introducing Promoota, a virtual platform for marketers at the forefront of blockchain promotion.

Promoota is a virtual promotional platform for skilled marketers with experience in promoting NFTs, Tokens, Launchpads, and other blockchain-related projects.
Blockchain technology is one of the hottest trends in the world today, especially with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) being implemented recently. The crypto industry is seamlessly growing in value and importance. Currently, there are about 2.5 million products from reputable merchants across the globe that can be bought with the use of bitcoin today. Several business sectors, companies in healthcare, financial services, agriculture, as well as other entrepreneurs and solopreneurs are rushing to adopt blockchain technology and secure their financial transactions.
Keying into this trend, Promoota believes that the adoption of blockchain technology by enterprises depends on how blockchain projects (Tokens, NFTs, etc) are promoted and marketed to the public. Hence, Promoota brings blockchain marketers, influencers and promoters together to promote viable projects while earning well too.
Speaking about their services, an executive of the platform said: “With the right skill set you can promote projects anywhere you are in the world. Work with us and earn from $5000 monthly as a blockchain marketer. Our approach to project promotion solves the endemic marketing inefficiencies hobbling the blockchain industry.”
With streamlined tools and services, Promoota makes it easy to promote Blockchain projects, thereby making Crypto, DeFi, etc accessible and useable for everyone. Promoota is available for crypto mentors, bloggers and crypto community owners. Additionally, Promoota reveals that Freelancers who wish to join the platform should be ready to work for a minimum of 3 months.
Website – http://promoota.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Promoota
Contact Person: Chris Jones
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://promoota.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Introducing Promoota, a virtual platform for marketers at the forefront of blockchain promotion.
