Introducing Koinpoll, a leading Crypto-driven community revolutionising and democratising cryptocurrency trading.

Koinpoll is a leading Crypto-driven community revolutionising and democratising cryptocurrency trading.

Cryptocurrencies are digital golds — harder, stronger, faster and smarter than any money that has preceded it. In the words of Hal Finney: “I see cryptos as ultimately becoming a reserve currency for banks, playing much the same role as gold did in the early days of banking. Banks could issue digital cash with greater anonymity and lighter weight, more efficient transactions.” It’s a gold mine that the Koin Poll wants its clients to tap from.

However, one of the cons of Cryptocurrency is the inherent losses that come with crypto trading. Crypto traders are constantly losing money due to investing in wrong crypto assets with little or no interest from the crypto community. With thousands of crypto projects launching daily, the chance of spotting the ones with great potential is a daunting task.

With combined expertise in crypto, software and design complemented by crypto enthusiasm, KP operates to realize the idea of token performance by utilising poll voting methodology and will list projects (Tokens and NFTs) and allow users to either upvote or downvote them.

Projects with a good number of upvotes suggest a bullish sentiment and higher chances of making a profit for investors compared to those with a smaller number of upvotes or a considerable number of downvotes.

According to an executive of the company, “KP provides just voting ranks on different crypto assets, and data (votes) we receive from the public are published in real-time. KP provides on-chain analysis and votes on crypto are a prediction on where crypto prices are expected to move.”

KP empowers people to make well-grounded choices concerning digital value, by providing the most accessible data, to decrease financial inequality in the world. It’s a Strategy that reflects both the evolution of the company and its vision for the future.

It is said that with longevity comes experience; with experience comes greater expertise. Koinpoll has been in the crypto sphere for over a decade, amassing all the necessary expertise needed to become an authority on cryptocurrency. The platform is replete with a young team of passionate entrepreneurs with skill sets crossing many fields of expertise, who are all excited about making cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone.

