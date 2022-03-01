Ten4 Connect LLC Connects Hiring Trucking Companies With Competent And Experienced Truck Drivers

Founded by a former CDL A semi-truck driver with nearly a decade of trucking experience, the recruitment company leverages social media marketing and its own CRM system uniquely built for trucking companies, to find exclusive driver applicants in record time

Ten4 Connect is delighted to announce that trucking companies in the United States can confidently rely on its service to find competent and experienced truck drivers within days of enlisting its help. The US-based recruiting company has developed a proprietary system that will build and manage the entire recruiting process for both small, medium, and large carriers looking to take their recruiting to the next level.

By leveraging social media marketing, in addition to its CRM system uniquely designed for the specific needs of trucking companies, Ten4 Connect promises a solution that won’t only help its clients find the most competent truck drivers, but will also save them time and money in the process.

“With Ten4 Connect, you can finally say goodbye to unreliable job boards and expensive third-party recruiters that fail to deliver on their promises. Our recruiting machine was built to handle the unique complexities that characterise the driver hiring process in the trucking industry, ensuring you find only the most competent drivers while saving you time and money too.”

Ten4 Connect was founded by Juan Torres, a former truck driver with nearly a decade’s experience behind the wheels of CDL A semi-trucks. Juan says he completely understands how challenging and expensive finding competent drivers can be. And so decided to build this particular solution by leveraging technology to create a more seamless and effective hiring process.

“It takes a lot of focus and wit to competently manoeuvre a 80,000 lbs truck. And this means not everyone can do it. Before now finding the right people for the job proved to be an expensive and sometimes elusive affair. But thanks to our proprietary system, you can get results in less than 24hrs.” – Juan Torres, Founder, Ten4 Connect.

The Ten4 Connect’s Driver Recruitment System plans and executes a ‘Driver Journey System’ from when a driver first learns about a trucking company’s hiring offer to when they place their hands on the steering wheel. Strategic hyper-targeted and engaging social media employment ads funnel interested drivers through a pre-screening process that weeds out unqualified and ill experienced applicants. From there, companies can then chat with top applicants through the Ten4 proprietary CRM system, and hire those that meet their specific needs.

With over 10,000 applications generated every month, and more than $10,000,000 in revenue raised for its clients last year, Ten4 Connect is well within its right to pride itself as the most efficient solution to the biggest problem in the transportation industry. The company reported growing from 0 to 70+ clients within a year and expects to triple that growth rate as more trucking companies learn about its simple yet highly effective approach to finding the best hands to handle the wheels.

