The Christopher Swartz Team at First Choice Mortgage Advisors, LLC is Happy to Announce Chris Swartz is the host of the Philadelphia Edition of Financing The American Dream

Media, PA – March 1, 2022 – First Choice Mortgage Advisors LLC’s managing partner, Christopher Swartz, is happy to announce having the recent honor of being named the Philadelphia host on the popular show Financing The American Dream that airs on CNBC, Bloomberg, Foxbusiness and the Travel Channel.

As the host Christopher of Financing the American Dream Christopher has the opportunity to share useful information about real estate financing and the lifestyle and culture of Philadelphia area with people looking for new and better properties across the country.

Financing the American Dream is a national TV show that focuses on lifestyle and real estate trends in different cities in the United States. The show is hosted by Craig Sewing, a renowned TV personality, and radio host.

Unlike other television shows, The American Dream does not sell unattainable goals and dreams. Instead chooses to focus on educating and empowering its audience to achieve the real American Dream through diverse subjects such as finance, real estate, and entrepreneurship.

Craig Sewing vocally covers a wide range of subjects that focus on helping people to succeed in the current digital era. He also speaks about the traditional values of building relationships and hard work.

“We believe the American Dream is a mindset and a great opportunity for anyone who desires to dream big,” says Craig Sewing. Over the years, Craig and the American Dream show have created a significant following thanks to the show’s unscripted free-style approach to diverse issues affecting the average person in the country.

About Christopher Swartz and First Choice Mortgage Advisors, LLC

Christopher Swartz is a Managing Partner at First Choice Mortgage Advisors, LLC. With 17 years of expertise in the mortgage market, he has serviced a broad spectrum of customers assisting them with various residential mortgage financing options.

Christopher specializes in helping homeowners and potential homeowners with all types of mortgages. He has also been specialized in renovation mortgage financing. He earned a bachelor’s degree in organization and business management from Cabrini University.

Christopher was a finalist for Mortgage Professional Magazine’s Young Guns Award, which recognizes mortgage professionals younger than 40 that are making a significant impact in the mortgage business. He was also named as Market Leader in the March 2019 issue of Forbes Magazine.

First Choice Mortgage Advisors, LLC assists people by finding the best mortgages and interest rates for any unique buying or refinance situation.

Christopher and the team at First Choice Mortgage Advisors have taken the opportunity to host the Philadelphia segment of the Financing the American Dream Show as a great opportunity to educate, inspire and empower people seeking new properties with concrete information about the industry and neighborhoods in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

