RaceLookup Adds Embry Health As Its Latest Sponsor For Its Pride Run Series In Phoenix

RaceLookup has secured an important sponsor, Embry Health, for its Pride Run Series in Phoenix.

RaceLookup has added one more key sponsor for its Pride Run Phoenix Event. Embry Health will be the latest sponsor to join others in the famed Pride Run Phoenix Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K run and walk on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

“We are delighted to have Embry Health as our latest sponsor,” said the race director Dan Shabra. “We are sure they will bring great value to the race and its participants.”

Embry Health has earned a reputation for being a company that embraces diversity and equality. As one of the largest COVID-19 testing companies in the country, they hit an important milestone last month, testing their two millionth person.

Embry Health and RaceLookup share a common purpose. They are committed to helping people achieve good health. Embry Health does this by providing quality care and bringing innovation to healthcare. Embry Health makes quality care easily accessible. Their solutions are focused on making patients feel better without spending beyond their budget.

Embry Health has emerged as a leader in the fight against COVID-19. They have been offering free COVID-19 testing since the beginning of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. People can get free testing, regardless of their health insurance status, exposure to the virus, travel history, and symptoms.

The Pride Run Phoenix race starts and finishes at its celebration party and health and wellness expo hosted by Stacy’s at Melrose. It offers an excellent experience for people of all ages. It promises to provide a fun and welcoming atmosphere for runners and walkers.

To join the celebration as a participant, exhibitor, or volunteer, please visit PrideRunPhoenix.com

About Embry Health

At Embry Health, we are joined in a common purpose: helping people on their path to better health through quality care. We are innovating healthcare through new initiatives that make quality care more accessible, easier to use, less expensive, and patient-focused. Working together and organizing around the individual, we are pioneering new total health approaches that put the patient first.

Learn more about Embry Health on our website: EmbryHealth.com

About Pride Run Series

The Pride Run Series is the country’s premier inclusive running and walking series produced by RaceLookup. The series creates a fun environment promoting #IDEA, inclusion, diversity, equality/equity, and acceptance where everyone’s welcome.

The series currently includes Pride Run Las Vegas in January, Pride Run Phoenix in March, Pride Run Atlantic City in April, and Pride Run St. Pete and Pride Run Richmond in June.

The Pride Series is growing and will continue introducing new Pride Runs across the country. To learn more, visit PrideRunSeries.com

For media interviews or volunteer opportunities, please get in touch with Dan Shabra at dan.shabra@racelookup.com

For partnership opportunities, please contact Trayer Martinez with Compete Sports Diversity at trayer.martinez@competenetwork.com

Partnership Opportunities

Name: Trayer Martinez

Email: trayer.martinez@competenetwork.com

Company: Compete Sports Diversity

Phone: 505-801-4440

Address: 6991 E Camelback Rd

City: Scottsdale

State: AZ

Country: USA

Website: CompeteNetwork.com

Media Contact

Company Name: RaceLookup

Contact Person: Dan Shabra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 602-402-3332

Address:207 W Clarendon Ave 17A

City: Phoenix

State: AZ

Country: United States

Website: RaceLookup.com

