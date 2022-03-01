Ali Angel Drops First Track of Self-titled Debut EP

“Ali Angel releases first song of debut EP March 4th, ahead of the full record”

Singer-songwriter Ali Angel begins slowly releasing her newest singles ahead of her 6-track self-titled EP. The first single dropping March 4th will give fans a preview of the vast talent Angel has as a musician. Over the next few months, listeners will get to hear three new songs, before the complete record drops on June 17.

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles-based artist, Ali Angel is dropping her newest single “Extra Wild” March 4, the first song to her debut self-titled EP. The EP will include 6 tracks mixed and co-produced by Oliver Roman and Andrew Weitz. Fans can catch a slow roll-out of the EP, with two additional songs premiering before the entire record is available later this spring. With themes of introspective daydreams, budding relationships, and getaways, the project is the perfect warm, feel-good sound for this summer.

“Extra Wild”, will be the first of three singles off the EP, releasing this Friday, followed by the official music video March 10th. Groovy and soulful, Angel nods at her love for the classic Motown feel with this track, which depicts the sweetness and excitement of a new fling. “I think retro-soul music is taking up its own significant space in the music world right now. Artists are merging those vintage classic sounds with their own modern twists and perspectives. That’s what I’m trying to do with this collection of songs,” says Angel.

The tracks that complete the rest of Angel’s EP are a series of stories that sweep listeners into a journey of love and daydreaming, all at the whim of Angel’s soulful vocals. Angel shows her grittier, rock sound with the second single, “Middle Name” releasing April 8th. This track explores the darker, more obsessive side of fawning over a new love interest. The third single, “Loving You Lately” shows Angel’s most stripped-down and vulnerable shades fans have yet to see.

Catch “Extra Wild” Friday, March 4th when it drops on all streaming platforms, and prepare for the release of the entire EP June 17th. To stay up to date with Angel’s new music, release dates, and insider information, follow her on Instagram @aliangelmusic or on her website, aliangelmusic.com.

