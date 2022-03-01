Aspiring To Spread Peace Through Rock Music – Rising Singer and Songwriter Ken Rose Arrives To the Scene

Ken Rose is an up and coming singer and songwriter who has arrived to the scene of rock music at a truly momentous time in history. With the global geopolitical landscape always vulnerable to internal pressures, and with the pandemic raging havoc across the globe, Ken Rose is determined to set out on a crusade to right as many wrongs as he can through his music. Being a humanitarian through and through, Ken Rose successfully managed to manifest his Christian beliefs, and his love for God and His people, into songs about love and peace. His poignant lyricism is only complimented by his upbeat and rhythmic instrumentals, which allow his serenading vocals to deliver the motivational themes of love and acceptance in a genre as complex as rock music.
As a recording artist who wants to make any difference he possibly can, Ken Rose goes out of his way to ensure that he is steering his audiences in a positive direction. Inspired by everything that is good, and right, he promises to inspire people to love one another and to do away with hate in their heart. His discography comprises releases that always revolve around the axis of love and peace, with songs like ‘I Need You’ being one of many of the primary manifestations of his prowess as a skilled writer and storyteller. Other notable releases include singles titled ‘I’m Evil’, ‘Till they take it all away’, ‘Not for everyone’, and ‘Contemplating’. Fans believe what makes Ken Rose’s music and discography so markedly different than his competitors is the fact that Ken Rose chooses to be authentic and vulnerable with his audience, allowing his listeners to obtain a higher degree of relatability. Having been involved in and passionate about music for over 20 years, Ken Rose is finally embracing the path to inevitable stardom, and his music and deeply thought-provoking themes are rapidly gaining him a loyal fan following.
Go to https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Rxwke7GctrLFZrfPABoVG?si=n3WDUTbdR1ypX0rng5OzJQ&utm_source=copy-link to check out his music, and feel free to reach out via the email provided for interviews.
ABOUT
Ken Rose is an up and coming singer and songwriter who has been writing and recording music for over 20 years. His latest single is titled ‘Not For Everyone’, and it is a masterclass in writing and recording rock music. As a devout Christian and humanitarian at heart, Ken Rose deeply understands the responsibility he has as an artist in this era. Knowing full well the amount of privilege his platform as a singer grants him, he is mindful of what he says and how he says it. This self-awareness allows him to write and record music that is inherently cantered around themes of love and peace. As an artist, he hopes to make a positive change in the community using his words and music.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kenrose123
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Rxwke7GctrLFZrfPABoVG
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ken-rose-955941601
Media Contact
Company Name: Ken Rose
Contact Person: Ken D Rose
Email: Send Email
Phone: 2177615268
City: Springfield
State: Illinois
Country: United States
Website: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Rxwke7GctrLFZrfPABoVG
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.