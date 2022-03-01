Kaur Fine Art Portraits Honors Family Connections With Timeless Portraiture

Renowned for its artistic take on family portraiture, Kaur Fine Art Portraits, an art studio based in Concord, California, captures special moments in timeless keepsakes. Their team creates extraordinary imagery by combining traditional methods from master artists with the innovations of modern photography. In fact, one such artist has had their work displayed in several notable institutions, including the Smithsonian Museum, and the J.P. Getty Museum.
“Our portraits are created using old masters’ techniques, yet the finished piece is so modern. Our clients love to have their portraits created with a touch of traditional and modern elements at the same time,” says Gurpreet Kaur, the founder and creative director of Kaur Fine Art Portraits.
Ms. Kaur has been honored with the Le Prix de Lieutenant Governor award by the Province of Quebec because of her outstanding contribution to the arts. Using her artistic talents and a keen eye for details, Ms. Kaur takes the lead in creating one-of-a-kind artworks focusing on familial connections.
“As artists, we are always inspired by creators who use other mediums to express themselves. The Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, has the philosophy of taking the old and putting a new spin on it. We feel that is something that we do here at our studio as well.”
Kaur Fine Art Portraits is continuously innovating its services to create portraits that families can treasure forever. Book a session here: https://kaurfineart.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Kaur Fine Art Portraits
Contact Person: Gurpreet Kaur
Email: Send Email
Phone: 925.385.8615
Country: United States
Website: https://kaurfineart.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.