Kaur Fine Art Portraits Honors Family Connections With Timeless Portraiture

The studio’s artwork has been displayed in several notable institutions, serving as a testament to its outstanding artistry.

Renowned for its artistic take on family portraiture, Kaur Fine Art Portraits, an art studio based in Concord, California, captures special moments in timeless keepsakes. Their team creates extraordinary imagery by combining traditional methods from master artists with the innovations of modern photography. In fact, one such artist has had their work displayed in several notable institutions, including the Smithsonian Museum, and the J.P. Getty Museum.

“Our portraits are created using old masters’ techniques, yet the finished piece is so modern. Our clients love to have their portraits created with a touch of traditional and modern elements at the same time,” says Gurpreet Kaur, the founder and creative director of Kaur Fine Art Portraits.

Ms. Kaur has been honored with the Le Prix de Lieutenant Governor award by the Province of Quebec because of her outstanding contribution to the arts. Using her artistic talents and a keen eye for details, Ms. Kaur takes the lead in creating one-of-a-kind artworks focusing on familial connections.

“As artists, we are always inspired by creators who use other mediums to express themselves. The Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, has the philosophy of taking the old and putting a new spin on it. We feel that is something that we do here at our studio as well.”

Kaur Fine Art Portraits is continuously innovating its services to create portraits that families can treasure forever. Book a session here: https://kaurfineart.com/.

