Camo Ever After Launches Wedding Rings for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Camo Rings are the ideal jewelry for men and women who enjoy an active and outdoor lifestyle.

Finding the perfect wedding ring isn’t easy for individuals with an active lifestyle. Often, the rings are either too plain or not durable enough to withstand the rigors of the outdoors. Camo Ever After’s vast collection of rings strays from the traditional to offer the perfect fit for every hunter, angler, and outdoor enthusiast. Each ring is unique, stylish, durable, and designed to reflect the wearer’s dynamic and colorful personality.

Crafted by some of the best jewelers and artisans in the country, Camo Ever After’s camo rings are individually sculpted using high-end laser technology and finished individually by hand. A team of talented artists meticulously inlay each scenery and imagery in the rings, adding depth and personality to each one. The store also offers personalization on most of their rings, allowing wearers to engrave their personal touch in their jewelry. They are then coated with a thick protective layer for additional protection.

In addition, unlike other competitors that sell camo and outdoor rings, Camo Ever After’s ring collections are made in factories licensed in Realtree and Mossy Oak camo. Buyers can be confident that their rings are authentic, premium quality, and proudly made in the US.

The rings come in a wide range of design profiles (flat, domed, beveled, etc.), patterns (military-style camo, nature, hunting, etc.), and width variations (4mm to 10 mm). The bands are made from titanium, tungsten, zirconium, and cobalt metals, which are lighter, stronger, and cheaper than silver and gold.

Camo Ever After’s ring collection has been met with several positive reviews, especially by couples looking for the ideal engagement or wedding rings to celebrate their special moment and outdoor lifestyle. The store’s bestsellers include the Realtree camo wedding ring set, Duck Band wedding rings, and Mossy Oak Breakup Country ring.

Items are shipped throughout the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Shipping within the US is free for orders over $75 and comes with a satisfaction guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty. All rings are hypoallergenic with inside comfort fit design.

Explore Camo Ever After’s selection of rings and accessories here: https://www.camoeverafter.com/.

About Camo Ever After

Camo Ever After is a US-based online jewelry store established in 2014 to provide products that suit avid outdoorsmen and women’s lifestyles. Its mission is to make beautiful and durable products that fit a range of budgets without sacrificing style and quality. To date, Camo Ever After remains one of the most trusted sources of premium rings and jewelry for every outdoor enthusiast.

