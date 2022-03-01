The Dynamic Brothers Breaking Bounds with Stirring Melodies and Meaningful Lyricism: FortinoDuo Effortlessly Reinvent Pop

An emergent force in the world of music, FortinoDuo are driven to inspire and enthrall listeners with their distinct musical prowess.

An exciting, rising force in the industry, FortinoDuo are sending ripples with their eclectic musical compositions. Igniting positivity with their feel-good tracks, the talented brothers exude a unique vibe, delivered effectively through each new release.

Represented with effortless vocals and heartfelt lyricism, FortinoDuo’s rich discography is rooted within an ebullient mantra to make people enjoy and revel in the melodies and rhythms. With singles such as “Hold On”, “Last Chance”, “How Do I”, “Lips”, “In The Way”, and others, the eclectic artists are paving the way towards a dynamic and novel multi-genre identity.

FortinoDuo stand out amidst several rising names within the Pop genre, with their heartfelt, emotive, and feel-good style of music. The promising duo puts on show effortless vocals that will have any listener feeling attached to the song.

Denoted by a very distinct and sophisticated alternative and Indie vibe, singles such as “In The Way” and “How do I” envelop listeners with feelings of being happy, joyful, energetic, motivated, inspired, or even sad. A driving, characteristic aspect of their music is their emotional value, which seeks to permeate hearts and minds and add meaning to rhythms through their song writing.

FortinoDuo count Coldplay among their driving inspirations and consider the group to be their favorite band that possesses the qualities that a professional musician should have. Hopeful to follow the group’s footsteps, the duo aims to create music that is peaceful and creates a sense of belonging and togetherness among masses.

With their new releases, FortinoDuo are hoping their music reaches as many people as possible and catches the ears of record labels.

Visit FortinoDuo’s Instagram and TikTok page @fortinoduo and listen to their music on all streaming platforms, such as Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and others. Follow the artists on their social media: Instagram @fortinoduo TikTok @fortinoduo, and contact for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations at rayfortino@gmail.com.

ABOUT

A thriving force in the world of music, FortinoDuo are driven to adapt, invent, and stun listeners with their distinguished talents. The two brothers hail from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada and share a common passion for music, which spurs them to share a similar path to creating and dabbling into new and untapped music genres.

The talented powerhouses have been making music for the last 10 years and have songs that have reached semifinal rounds in major international songwriting contests. FortinoDuo are hoping to gain a bigger audience and grab the attention from record labels and other major artists. With each new release, the duo is continuing to evolve as artists and feel that their music is only getting better and has yet to reach its full potential.

LINKS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fortinoduo/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4aakD5TDAp25BNmDOA-zWg

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VCpriOHKYC2sH9uAPyBsL

Media Contact

Company Name: FortinoDuo

Email: Send Email

Phone: 2896827974

City: Ancaster

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Website: https://www.instagram.com/fortinoduo/?hl=en

