Online Business Coach Helps Business Owners, CEOs and Entrepreneurs Enhance Their Business Value.

As a business coach, Suresh Iyengar enjoys helping owners not only see the full potential for their business but also offers best practices, tools and templates. It is a full coaching eco-system that makes business owners love the creative, organized and decisive way Suresh guides them.

Before you join, you start with a simple online business survey. Once you finish the assessment, you get a detailed report. It shows you the exact areas for improvement. And get better results. Plus, you even get precise solutions. Focus areas include time, team and money. Effectively, you get your path to the next level for your business.

Nearly all his clients have worked with Suresh over many years – even though they have the choice to leave. Moreover, Suresh ensures his clients remain accountable to reach their peak performance. That’s the best part!

As all the coaching and support is remote, most business owners find online coaching to be convenient. It offers the best value for your time. And maybe, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a new way to look at life. That’s the lesson.

Suresh, who owns Business Unit Execution, says he favors business owners, who can look inward, who enjoy self-improvement and who want to get a “bird’s eye” view of their business. It is not just about improving profits. It’s about achieving dreams. It’s about living the lifestyles business owners always imagined, but could never get. Now, you can make them come true. That’s the outcome.

What is astonishing is that most clients approaching Suresh, had never worked with a coach before! Moreover, they seemed to have a misconception. People assumed that a business coach is the same as a business consultant. This couldn’t be further from reality. “As a business coach, I’m outside the company. A business consultant is on the inside. Consultants work by the hour. I don’t,” Suresh says.

“A business coach is a teacher, mentor, motivator and well-wisher who invests in the success of entrepreneurs, owners and CEOs so that they achieve their full potential – even beyond what they ever imagined before we started working.” Suresh clarified.

“It’s like a sports coach helping a tennis player take his or her game to the next level – improving your backhand, forehand, volley, serve and the whole approach to compete – brick by brick. That’s what excites me” explains Suresh.

After working for a big Electrical Engineering company for 13 years, he started his own business. The goal: helping people grow and businesses prosper. Self-training to become a business coach led him to a newer landscape. It was much different from the corporate world. However, the fundamentals remained the same. Business coaching is about building proved strategies for business owners. We do the same for business unit leaders in corporate. He has gained invaluable experience mentoring and coaching business unit leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners and CEOs. All of the work over a stretch of 20 years.

“What can you teach me about XYZ business? I’ve been in it for 30 years”. Suresh found this to be a common quip from business owners. To that, he replies “Not much, really. You are an expert at your business. And I’m an expert in building healthy, prosperous businesses so you could achieve your dream lifestyle.”

In his unique business assessment, Suresh groups businesses into three levels. Each business earns a certificate showing them their current level. First level focuses on net profits. It’s about survival. Second level focuses on cash flow. It’s about aligning people and setting up predictable sales. Third level focuses on return on investment (ROI). It’s about becoming a franchise or a multi-chain business.

Suresh finds that having a brand and knowing your strengths is essential. It gives a clear path to business. “That’s why assessments play a big part”, he emphasizes.

“I want to know the qualitative answers first, even though numbers do make a difference. When a business owner jumps to numbers, I know it’s a different game. When you work that way, you will find it hard to keep employees loyal. You want them thinking of your business as their own. One has to pay attention. Know how people decide. Know how people rank their work. What are the core values of your business? Did you hire the right people? Do they respect your core values?” he asks.

“I love working with people who value having a coach, who think of lifting their business to the next level, who relate to how tennis coaches do the same for tennis players. That means creative entrepreneurs. That means savvy business owners . That means sharp CEOs who think of business coaching as an investment, who don’t want a consultant, who want to work on the business, who think there is much more to learn out there and those who say business is not the same” says Suresh.

“When a business owner or CEO does not take the assessment seriously, it is a sign they will not be a good fit for coaching because it is about working on the business. If you constantly want to be in the business, you don’t enjoy the view from the top. That’s what it tells me”, he adds.

Growing up in India, his father’s business in building electronic instruments influenced Suresh. He understood early how a self-employed entrepreneur struggles to manage all parts of the business. He strived to find the answer.

“I realized that doing all the work yourself makes you work for the business instead of the other way around. That’s the reason one of the first steps I teach my clients is to delegate work so the business works for you.”

Suresh works with clients all around Houston and is ready for helping any business grow. It could be located anywhere in the US. He feels remote work offers unseen flexibility. It happened after the COVID-19 pandemic. New technologies emerged. Online meetings have found their way into our lives, where we can now work from anywhere.

The first step starts when a business owner sets up the free 25-minute phone call with Suresh. By the way, link is at the end of this article. Suresh explores the business condition through a series of questions for uncovering the top 3 issues. Typically, they fall into the areas of time, team and money. Suresh asks if they have heard or carried out one of the 21 solutions in these areas. When the owner is ready to move forward, Suresh then explains how to take the business assessment.

Next, we do a finance exercise. We look at the return on investment. That’s what you want when you hire a business coach. Interestingly, the client adds last year’s real numbers from their results into a simple spreadsheet. “When I ask the business owner, how much better they would do if I gave them specific solutions in 5 areas – leads, sales, gross margins, fixed costs and profit – they project more than 5% improvement from the previous year. We do the math. And that typically results in more than 50% in profits – even after including business coaching as fixed costs!”

“The goal is two-fold. One is exploring the business coaching needs. Second is checking for fit – for both of us,” he added.

“Then we sign the agreement and start our program. Through regular coaching sessions, we follow an agenda, peeling away at the issues so we get the results we want. Between the coaching sessions, I e-mail supporting templates and suggested content. And the owner makes progress in applying these strategies.”

“What results from all our exercises is that owners become accountable for not only applying these strategies but they also find our methods enthralling. It is no longer a chore – work becomes fun.” Most business owners remain with Suresh for years. They build their discipline working on the business and find immense value in working with him.

“Entrepreneurs find out that they get payback of their coaching fees in just a few months. Monthly coaching investment ranges from $1500 to $4500 depending on which program you choose. Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum. These four programs vary based on the time you are able to invest in working on the business,” Suresh explains.

Profitability coaching through Business Unit Execution offers 6 benefits – weekly coaching agendas, world-class tools, templates and online storage, one-on-one private coaching, one-stop shop for services, flexible weekend coaching and small business assessments.

“When you see that you get profitability coaching, QBO bookkeeping, digital marketing and even website design from one place, most business owners find this to be rare. They jump at the opportunity. I want to make business owners self-sufficient. And I want that in the fastest time possible, through coaching. That’s why I even offer Sales CRM training, E-mail marketing training, social media marketing, websites, selecting online digital software tools and so much more.”

“When I look back at the entrepreneurs, CEOs and business owners I have worked with in Houston and the rest of the world, I feel grateful for the journey. I applaud them for their openness. Their ability to adapt to change makes them unique. Their resilience in not seeing failure as failure but as learning makes them successful. We hit it off. Right from the time we spoke over the phone. Most Houston business owners already see the value of business coaching. And I’m sure it is already happening in other parts of the US as well.”

“As in the past, I would like to offer free workshops for business growth in the Houston and Fort Bend areas. However, the pandemic had put a pause on such in-person meetings. I look forward to brighter days, coming soon,” he adds.

For more about Business Unit Execution, visit buexecution.com

