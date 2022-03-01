Muse Frame Is Set to Launch the World's First NFT-Focused Smart Frame

This is the digital frame for NFT collectors who care about authenticated digital art.

Showcase your NFT’s at the touch of a button with Muse Frame, an unforgettable experience for NFT collectors. Muse Frame is a 4K digital frame with advanced anti-glare technology that supports over one billion colors.

With art ownership verification a priority, the smart frame and Muse Frame app feature an easy QR code verification process. Once connected to a Metamask or Trustwallet, the intelligent Muse App can instantly display your collection. Their secure storage network only imports the art asset itself to the collection, while the token stays locked in safely in your digital wallet.

“Muse bridges the gap between the digital and the physical by showcasing the most compelling digital art in 4K clarity seamlessly from your digital wallet onto the Muse Frame,” stated a company representative.

Explaining their features further, the Muse Frame proudly boasts their unparalleled minting functionality that enables users to mint their own pictures into NFT’s directly from their phone to their desired digital wallet. Once minted on the Muse app, their NFT can be displayed onto their Muse Frame or sold on a desired NFT marketplace.

The app also allows customizable artwork size no matter the aspect ratio, adjustable LED brightness, and timed artwork curation for an elegant viewing experience.

The ultra-thin 1″ panel and lightweight frame create an aesthetic piece to match any interior. Collectors have a choice of three different sizes; 21″, 32″ and 55″, all with immense 4k clarity. The Muse Frame can be further customized with an attachable magnetic frame, available in four different colors.

Collectors can expect crystal clarity and can expressively display their NFT’s in any light setting with Muse Frame’s advanced anti-glare screen technology. Additionally, the frames 180-degree viewing angle guarantees the ultimate viewing experience for digital art.

Muse Frame is launching soon on Kickstarter. Interested collectors can sign up today and receive subscriber-only launch updates and exclusive Kickstarter launch prices.

Transform any space into an NFT Art Gallery with Muse Frame.

More information can be found at http://www.museframe.co/.

About Muse Frame

Muse Frame is the world’s first smart frame for NFT collectors who care about authenticated digital art.

Media Contact

Company Name: MUSE FRAME

Contact Person: Dylan Blaquiere

Email: Send Email

Country: Australia

Website: http://www.museframe.co/

