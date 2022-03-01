WONHO selected as "Fan PD's Most Anticipated Idol to Comeback in February"

Image Source: Highline Entertainment WONHO Official Twitter / https://bit.ly/3uWU6WE

The user-participating mobile idol fandom app ‘IDOL CHAMP’ conducted a vote from January 25 to February 8 under the theme, ‘Which Idol’s comeback does Fan PD look forward to the most in February?’

WONHO, who made a comeback with his first single ‘OBSESSION’ on February 16, won 39.57% of the total 183,020 votes in the ‘Fan PD’s Most Anticipated Comeback Idol in February’ to take first place.

A solo artist under Highline Entertainment, WONHO made his debut with his first EP ‘Love Synonym #1: Right for Me’ in September 2020 and sold about 83,000 copies in the first week of release, ranked 24th in the first-week sales record for solo artist’s album.

WONHO has been active as a solo artist and producer since his solo debut in 2020 and released 3 EPs and 1 single so far. He is showing off his various abilities as a versatile artist with stable vocal skills, dancing skills with solid basics and wonderful interpretation, and excellent producing skills. He is also loved by many fans by showing various performances on the stages with his cute and soft impression and muscular body.

Returning after 5 months since the 2nd EP ‘Blue Letter’, the 1st single ‘OBSESSION’ conveys honest stories and deep emotions as WONHO participated in writing, composing, and arranging all songs. The title song ‘EYE ON YOU’ is an electro house song with WONHO’s signature calm vocals. This song is particularly impressive with its breathtaking lyrics and strangely blooming sexiness between the minimal but rich sound that creates a dark and powerful mood.

Meanwhile, TREASURE unfortunately ranked 2nd after WONHO with 21.51% of the vote in the ‘Fan PD’s Most Anticipated Comeback Idol in February’, followed by VIVIZ (11.80%), TEMPEST (9.35%), and U-KNOW YUNHO (9.16%). The result can be found in the global Hallyu (Korean Wave) community, GstarLive.

‘Idol Champ’ is holding a fan PD vote with Big Issue Korea under the theme of ‘Who is your bias you want to be with for a year as the student council president?’ until March 1, 2022. There are a total of 12 male and female idol candidates, including Sangyeon of THE BOYZ, Jinho of Pentagon, RM of BTS, Eunha of VIVIZ, Jihyo of TWICE, Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO, and Jeong Eun Ji of Apink. The winner will be given the benefit of a spread advertisement that ‘fans can design their own in the Big Issue magazine.

