Gloria James-Civetta & Co specializes in helping expats navigate the complex criminal law system in Singapore

Gloria James-Civetta & Co is headed by principal lawyer, Gloria James, who has 24 years of extensive courtroom experience representing expat clients in Singapore. Gloria and her team of accomplished advocates and solicitors are committed to ensuring their clients enjoy the highest level of representation for offences ranging from DUIs to drug trafficking.
“Singapore is renowned as a safe city with low crime rates. And the penalties for contravening Singapore’s many laws and legislations are often severe. Unfortunately, for expats working in Singapore, ignorance of the law is not a defense,” explains chief criminal representation lawyer at Gloria James-Civetta & Co, Gloria James.
“If you are charged for an offence, there is potential for significant disruption to your life and working schedule. You may also be detained for up to 48 hours when you are initially arrested, during which time you may be prohibited from contacting a criminal lawyer or family member immediately, consequently putting your job at risk owing to your ‘mysterious disappearance’.”
“What’s more, if you are offered bail, you will have to locate a Singaporean or Permanent Resident who can act as your bailor,” adds Gloria.
If offered bail, the arrested expat must surrender their passport and seek permission from the police or the Court before they can travel.
“Such restrictions may impact your job if you need to travel at short notice or if your application to travel is denied altogether. Being charged may also affect your ability to renew your working visa. At worst, you could be blacklisted.”
In the event an expat is detained, it is advised that they engage a seasoned Singapore criminal lawyer as soon as possible.
“Your lawyer can help you understand the nature of the charges, your available defense and plea-bargaining options, and what to expect post a trial and conviction. Your lawyer can also assist in making representations to the police and prosecution to help secure a stern warning rather than being charged in court for less serious offences,” concludes Gloria.
Conclusion
