Jose Jesus Briceno CEO Exvin™ focused on artificial intelligence for automation

New challenges demand innovative solutions, and the new formulations being developed at Vibin Group LLC are innovating new trends.
The digital supply chain revolution is now being driven by a combination of the Internet of Things, predictive maintenance, smart manufacturing, and robotics. All of this points inexorably towards the development of a more automated supply chain. Where we also see entertainment as an important factor. Virtual try-on and use of our products is something we have been tracking for some time as it adds a smart, novel, and fun way to engage the shopper in their everyday purchases. electronic commerce in the B2B mode.
Thanks to the use of Big Data and disciplines such as Machine Learning, it will be possible to predict the needs of customers and suppliers, which will allow the design and execution of the supply and service strategy to be anticipated with greater precision and efficiency. Being U.S.A and LATIN AMERICA’s central hub for exclusive distribution according to CEO Jose Jesus Briceno.
At EXVIN™ we know that The new virility breaks with historical prejudices and stimulates an industry that will grow exponentially in the coming years, therefore we understand that more than generating a consumer we want to generate an ally, who sees our products not as a cosmetic, but as a solution.
Media Contact
Company Name: VIBIN GROUP LLC
Contact Person: Jose Briceno
Email: Send Email
Phone: 7548029510
Country: United States
Website: https://www.exvin.com/
