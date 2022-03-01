Introducing an Online Party Planner that Helps Anyone Plan Personalized Kids' Parties at a Fraction of the Cost

Krafted Party has come up with a new way to host a party in 2022 that simplifies the party planning process by combining easy party stationery and decoration templates with all the matching party supplies to make throwing custom and personalized parties convenient, affordable, and fabulous.

Surveys have shown that a child’s birthday party costs the sum of about $500 on average, excluding presents. Funny enough, this figure is even on the low end. Some parents think nothing of splurging over $1,000 to make their kids’ day a memorable one. A bulk of the sum is usually spent hiring a party planner and buying party decorations like stickers, flags, and cards. But contrary to public opinion, it’s possible to throw an affordable party without breaking the bank. This is where Krafted Party comes in.

Krafted Party is a personalized party destination without the hefty price tag. It features customizable party stationery and decoration printables, recommendations, decorations, food ideas, table designs, and all the inspiration needed to easily plan a fabulous party from the comfort of one’s home (or anywhere, really). Its unique collection of 100% customizable party printables includes invitations, favor tags, tent cards, stickers, signs, party flags, food labels, thank you cards, and much more. Whether one loves a good DIY project or not, Krafted Party gives its clients the option to either download customized designs or send them directly to Zazzle, a professional printer that can print and ship them directly to their door.

As if that isn’t amazing enough, Krafted Party takes everything one step further. One can easily find inspiration, links, photos, and tutorials to make party planning as easy as cake. Krafted Party also provides links to all the matching supplies, additional decorations, favor gifts, food supplies, and more. Plus, all the matching supplies are linked directly to Amazon, making it easy for one to shop for the supplies from the convenience of their home and in one shopping cart.

Krafted Party takes exceptional care when designing their on-trend party themes. They ensure that only the best creative directors and designers work on each individual theme. The Krafted Party Team ensures that the final downloads are of the highest quality. Some of its popular party themes include mermaid party, art party, dinosaur party, llama party, pirate party, unicorn party, and a host of others. There are also themes for adult parties and holiday events. And an extensive roadmap for upcoming parties, including bridal showers, baby showers, and many more birthday themes.

So whether it’s a last-minute party or a seasonal bash, Krafted Party is sure to take care of the heavy lifting so that anyone can host a fabulous party.

