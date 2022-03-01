Stages Cycling Introduces New App – Upgraded Experience for SB20, Dash and Power Meters

Stages Cycling today announced its new app, Stages Cycling, which replaces Stages Link and adds new features and functionality for Stages SB20 Smart Bike, Stages Dash and Stages Power meters.
The Stages Cycling app includes an expanded list of sensor support to combine the features of previous apps (Stages Link and StagesPower), as well as support new features.
“The new Stages Cycling app is a great new ecosystem for all Stages products,” said Jim Stemper, Stages Director of Program Management. “When Stages started making power meters for both outdoor bikes and commercial indoor bikes, we launched StagesPower. When we started making GPS cycling computers, we launched Stages Link. This new app combines the features of these previous apps and adds a ton of features for Stages SB20 Smart Bike users. It provides an even better experience with Stages’ entire suite of products.”
Ride Recording
Riders can now record data during their indoor rides from connected Stages devices. The popular color zone display from Dash computers now also appears in the Stages Cycling app. Recorded rides can be saved and shared with connected platforms like Strava and TrainingPeaks. The new indoor ride tool adds functionality to Stages devices like the SB20, allowing gear visualization, resistance control, and custom setup changes all in one place.
Third Party Connections
Customers can now connect all Stages devices with their favorite third party platforms. Completed activities from the new in app recorder, or from Dash computers, are sent to all connected platforms. The Stages Cycling app provides a significant upgrade for Dash M50 and Dash L50 GPS cycling computers. Courses and workouts from websites like Strava and TrainingPeaks can be previewed and sent to Dash computers.
Ride Analysis
View summary data from all completed rides, including time in zones, peak powers, and ride graphs all in the Stages Cycling app. Connect your Stages Link account to get historical insights, monitor fitness and compare recent efforts to previous time periods.
Sensor Management
Connect Stages Power meters, heart rate monitors, Dash computers, and Stages SB20 Smart Bikes to the Stages Cycling app to enhance their functionality. Customize all settings and sync courses or workouts with Dash computers. Create new virtual setups and view live gearing displays for SB20. Monitor the health and collect data from all Stages Power meters.
Download Stages Cycling app for iOS
Download Stages Cycling app for Android
Stages Cycling LLC, with offices in Portland, OR and Boulder, CO, launched the Stages Power meter in 2012, immediately making waves in the power measurement category. Stages has expanded into the commercial and home fitness categories with the SC3 commercial indoor cycling bike, with groundbreaking features designed to improve rider experience and increase durability. In 2016, Stages completed the outdoor power training ecosystem with Stages Dash, a performance GPS head unit, and the Stages Cycling app, a cloud-based training service, guiding athletes to their best performances on the road and indoors through easy analytics, education, and custom coaching.
