Sansi Tunnel Lighting Solution: Specifically Designed for Tunnel Environment

Different from the ordinary roads or streets, the tunnel is a closed space which cut off from the sunlight. In order to improve road capacity and ensure the safety of passing drivers and vehicles, the tunnel lighting design should consider the different lighting requirements of each area in the tunnel besides some basic conditions such as the road surface type, road length, traffic volume, etc. This article aims at introducing some factors to consider when designing and programming tunnel lighting.

Several Visual Phenomena of Tunnel Lighting

• Black Hole Phenomenon

When it comes to the particularity of tunnel lighting, we have to mention the unique black hole and white hole phenomenon, which is the biggest problem for tunnel design and construction. In the daytime sunlight environment, the brightness of the entrance of the tunnel is obviously higher than the inside. When the driver enters the tunnel, the strong brightness contrast makes it difficult for human eyes to adjust to the change and a black cave or frame would occurs in their eyes. In some cloudy and rainy weather, when the brightness in the tunnel is much higher than that in the exit, the “black hole” will also appear. This phenomenon might cause the driver to lose sight of the roads or the obstacles, resulting in serious traffic accidents.

• White Hole Phenomenon

On the contrary, when the driver drives out of the tunnel, the brightness contrast will produce glare, and the human eye will see a “white hole”, making the drivers feel confused about the road conditions, leaving a safety hazard. This phenomenon is commonly known as “white hole phenomenon”.

• Light Curtain Phenomenon

Based on the special enclosed space of the tunnel, the exhaust and dust in the environment cannot be quickly dissipated, thus forming smog in tunnels. The smogs can absorb and scatter the light emitted by the headlights of cars and tunnel lights and form a light curtain. It may reduce the brightness contrast between obstacles and background objects, making it difficult for the driver to accurately judge the traffic situation.

• Flicker Effect

When there is an unreasonable lighting arrangement in the tunnel, it may result in an uneven light distribution in the tunnel. The light and dark environments appear alternately under this circumstance. When the vehicle speed reaches a certain speed, the driver will see the light flickering constantly, which is known as ‘flicker effect’.

Refer to the above special phenomena, tunnel lighting should be designed according to the different areas. Generally, it can be divided into five sections: approaching section, entrance section, transition section, middle section and exit section.

The approach section refers to the section close to the tunnel entrance, the brightness in this section mainly comes from natural lighting and no artificial lighting is required; The entrance section is the first lighting area after entering the tunnel, it must need high brightness to reduce the “black hole” phenomenon; The transition section refers to the entrance section and the middle section of the road. Tunnel lights should be installed to solve the problem of driver visual adaptation from the high brightness of the entrance section to the low brightness of the middle section; The middle section refers to the section of the road after the transition section, in this section the driver has adapted to the lighting environment, so the entire driving process is relatively safe and stable; In order to reduce the influence of “white holes” in the exit section, lighting fixtures should be installed to reduce the impact of light and shade changes on the eyes.

Selection of Tunnel Lighting Fixtures

SANSI LED tunnel lights can effectively realize the brightness and color temperature control of the two light sources through the adjustment of the power supply by the centralized control system. As the core control equipment of the system, the centralized controller can send and receive control signals, automatically upgrade the system, and provide light status and road condition collection. It could quickly provide accurate analysis and make timely adjustment to the light in the tunnels, significantly reducing the probability of black/white hole phenomena. The capability of brightness control could also realize automatic energy-saving, SANSI tunnel light series are equipped with DALI dimming mode, which can realize 0-100% dimming according to the tunnel lighting environment and traffic conditions. Create an ideal lighting environment while reducing energy consumption and operating costs.

Aiming at the unique environment characteristics of the tunnels, the protective performance of the LED tunnel light is particularly crucial. Made of aluminum alloy environmentally friendly materials, SANSI tunnel light series are all with a protection grade of IP65 and a high dustproof and waterproof grade, which can effectively reduce the accumulation of dust, moisture and other impurities. The lights can work safely and stably in a humid tunnel environment and reduce potential safety hazards, greatly protect the security of the drivers. If you are searching for a solution for the soon-to-start tunnel projects, SANSI tunnel light series would be one of choices for you.

Sansi C0820-VC Ceramic Pixel LED Tunnel Light

C0820-VC dimmable ceramic pixel tunnel light is a new type of lighting fixture with high-brightness LED as the light source. The color temperature of the light source can be changed from 3000K warm white light to 6500K cold white light. Combined with the monitoring of the tunnel light environment, the intelligent lighting control technology can realize the tunnel light environment.

Features

The color temperature can be adjusted from 3000K warm white light to 6500K cool white light to meet the comfort and safety of tunnel lighting.

A variety of efficient light distribution lenses to meet different application needs.

Adopting ceramic heat sink body without PCB for faster heat dissipation.

The light body is forged with high quality aluminum, no rust with longer lifespan.

Support multiple intelligent dimming methods.

The product is moisture-proof, waterproof, transparent, easy to install disassemble and maintain.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Co, Ltd.

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: China

Website: www.sansi.com

