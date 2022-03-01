Vzn Forex committed in developing AI intelligent trading for global foreign exchange investment beginners

According to the recent Morgan Stanley survey report, AI artificial intelligence trading will be an important trading technology leading the financial market in the future. This is also the reason Vzn Forex is committed to strengthen the big data AI indicators of information flow in recent years. The company’s strong technical team continues to improve indicators to more accurately analyze all data and open positions.

After the of the fights of pandemic, Vzn Forex (brokerage company) has been recognized by the market. It now has 200,000 customers all over the world, and aims to reach 2 million customers by 2025.

In the past two year, Vzn Forex Australia has created impressive performance for customers through artificial intelligence hosting. The company aims to provide global investors with a reliable foreign exchange transaction entrance, combines artificial intelligence (AI) with EA Intelligent trading system and established a pristine intelligent trading. Even after the pandemic, the company still stand strong. The company’s current performance has reached 120 million US dollars and Vzn Forex had set goal to reach a total performance of 1.5 billion US dollars by 2025.

As we bid farewell to 2021, the world economic situation is still affected by Sino-US relations and the new waves of Covid-19 cases, and the economy of Ukraine and Russia is still bearish. Despite this, many people are not able to spend as usual, which makes people have more cash in their hands for investments. Among them are young novice investors, who are not only interested in the stock market, but also in foreign exchange, which has pushed the trading volume of the foreign exchange market to new highs again.

The main reasons for investors to choose the foreign exchange market include: foreign exchange markets in various regions of the world open at certain times, allowing for 24-hour daily trading and free capital turnover; as the world’s largest investment market, its trading volume is 25 times higher than that of the stock market. It also means that there are more opportunities and higher potential profits. Although the foreign exchange market may seem to be easier to understand than the stock market and bonds, the risks and changes cannot be underestimated. In particular, foreign exchange beginners need a lot of time to understand the operation of the foreign exchange market before they can make profits from it like an investment expert.

Since the beginning of the millennium, many AI experts have foreseen that artificial intelligence will definitely come in handy in the foreign exchange market, and once the technology matures, people will greatly use AI to invest. Today, as many as 90% of JPMorgan’s transactions are conducted through computers, algorithms and passive management methods. It can be seen that newbies can also master foreign exchange transactions with the help of AI technology.

Although EA intelligent trading has been used in many foreign exchange platforms for a long time and helps traders to automate some transactions, the shortcomings of its complexity and lack of flexibility still exist, and the potential trading risks make novice traders timid. In view of this, the R&D team of Vzn Forex cooperates with experienced foreign exchange experts to integrate the transaction information flow traceability data of major institutions and foundations and successfully develop intelligent transactions by themselves.

Its biggest feature is that it uses cutting-edge AI technology to analyze the big data of the entire financial market to support EA intelligent trading to make more accurate market forecasts and judgments, and the deep learning function of AI can continuously update and improve itself, so it creates more accurate data analysis every time.

With the close assistance of AI trading, the professional trading team of Vzn Forex can improve the risk control so that investors’ funds are more safely protected, and of course, the profit of custody trading can be increased to a return of 120% for one year. Investors can save precious time to learn complex trading knowledge, and do not need to continuously observe market trends, reducing a lot of psychological pressure, because the AI bot will automatically synchronize all important trading signals and customize the best trading strategy for the system.

With superior asset management, fund management, risk control and revolutionary AI technology, Vzn Forex is gradually becoming a financial service group trusted by investors, global financial investment institutions and fund companies.

Vzn Forex opens up the road of artificial intelligence investment and wealth appreciation for you.

Advantages

Low cost diversification

Smart portfolio, flexible investment, risk diversification.

Expert data analysis

Intelligent data analysis, comprehensive market information at a glance.

Automated rebalance reminders

Rebalance and adjust investments to ensure the best investment strategy.

Vzn Forex AI Intelligence Leads FinTech

