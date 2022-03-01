TIMTOS x TMTS 2022 physical exhibition ends successfully; Online exhibition continues until March 21

On Feb. 26 TIMTOS x TMTS 2022, the first co-branded machine tool mega show in Taiwan, closed on Feb. 26 with huge success. The physical exhibition was held in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 over six consecutive days while the online exhibition will remain open until March 21. As of now, the show has attracted more than 40,000 online and offline visitors at home and abroad. Notably, the online exhibition has reached visitors from more than 20 countries/regions.

With 950 exhibitors in 5,100 booths, TIMTOS x TMTS is not only the largest trade show in Taiwan since the outbreak of the pandemic but also the world’s first machine tool mega show in 2022. In response to border controls, the show featured an array of online services for international visitors and media, including “On-site Guide for Online Visitors”, “Sourcing Taiwan Machinery”, “On-site Guide for Media Tour”, “Live Tour @ Showground”, “Media Eye on TIMTOS x TMTS”, “Podcast Live”, and TIMTOS x TMTS Online.

“Live Tour @ Showground”, “Media Eye on TIMTOS x TMTS” and “Podcast Live” delivered daily live updates from the show floor. The videos and podcast episodes have enjoyed 25,000+ views and listens. In addition, heavyweight attendees such as Mighty USA, EMIL Macchine, Faustino Pittori SRL, Hommel GmbH and Siemens Turkey, were guided to the showground and made real-time connections with selected exhibitors during 500 online sessions. Processing machines, multi-axis machining centers and laser cutting machines were amongst the most sought after items for foreign buyers.

Mr. Max Martinelli from Faustino Pittori in Italy gave thanks to the organizers, TAITRA, for arranging the On-site Guide service. The video guided tour created a great opportunity for him to learn about the latest products from important suppliers and discuss potential cooperation in a timely manner. Mr. Bo Jean from Mighty USA enjoyed the video guided tour as he could get a 360-degree view of each machine and converse with the exhibitors at the same time. International media was also deeply impressed by the strong R&D capabilities of Taiwan’s machine tool manufacturers. Moreover, the “On-site Guide for Media Tour” proved to be very helpful for facilitating remote interviews during the pandemic.

The machine tool industry keeps up with the development of future trends and accelerates digital transformation and upgrades. New models and solutions have targeted emerging business in sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, electric vehicles, health care and aerospace. This year’s TIMTOS x TMTS welcomed a wide spectrum of visitors from different industries. Major domestic visitors included TSMC, AIDC (Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation), Formosa Heavy Industries, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Chang Gung Medical Technology, Nan Ya Plastics, and CSMC (China Steel Machinery Corporation).

Plenty of business conversations, networking and deals took place during the show. Many exhibitors were delighted with the orders placed on-site. KAO MING, the leading Taiwanese vendor of hydraulic radial drills, sold out of all of the drills on display at their booth within the first three days of the show. RONG FU, a leading band saw provider, CASTEK, an expert in EDM drilling machines, MYLAS, an outstanding lathe maker, HEAKE, which is recognised for its 5-axis mill, and SUN FIRM, a leader in flat bed lathes, also received on-site orders. It’s anticipated that many more potential business opportunities are to follow.

The online exhibition for TIMTOS x TMTS 2022 will keep on running until March 21. To date, the most popular exhibitors at TIMTOS x TMTS Online are HIWIN, VICTOR TAICHUNG, Hartford, FANUC and SAN YUAN. Overall, exhibitors at TIMTOS x TMTS are showcasing the very best solutions they have developed over the last three years, both on-site and online.

TIMTOS is scheduled to return in March 2023. For more updates on TIMTOS 2023, please visit www.timtos.com.tw, or follow the show on social media.

TIMTOS x TMTS 2022 official website: www.timtos-tmts.com.tw

TIMTOS x TMTS 2022 Online: online.timtos-tmts.com.tw

Media Contact

Company Name: Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Contact Person: Belinda Chen

Email: Send Email

Phone: +886-2-2725-5200 Ext.2618

Country: Taiwan

Website: www.taitra.org.tw

