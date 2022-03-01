Shortible is helping brands and creators grow their social media following with its all-in-one tool for sharing

Shortible offers a selection of sample bio and company pages, links, and QR codes backed by deep dive visitor analytics, helping to streamline and amp up the social media sharing process for its customers.
“Shortible is essentially geared to make sharing easy for brands and creators using social media to promote their business or themselves. It allows you to manage everything from your landing page to your QR with just one link,” explains spokesperson for the platform, Christopher Smith.
“Our sharing tools can have you up and running in no time with custom QR codes, help you shorten URLs, and create bio link pages. We have a range of fun, fresh, ready-to-use QR codes and influencer and company page templates available that can be personalized to fit your style and color guidelines, allowing you to generate a unique social media profile with ease,” adds Christopher.
“What’s more, Shortible’s influencer and company page templates can be customized with your preferred SEO settings as well as password protection and sensitive content warning.”
“You can also use our service as a URL shortener with options to set scheduling and expiration limits, country, device, and language targeting, and A/B testing while our QR code generator features custom logos and a color chart with gradients. And don’t forget to check out our range of vCard, WiFi, calendar, and location templates.”
Shortible even has built-in day-by-day analytics. Reports can be generated based on referrers, countries, operating systems, languages, and much more.
With tracking pixels available for Facebook, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, Quora, plus resource categorization management tools, and the ability for user to connect their domain or the platform’s predefined domains, it’s clear that Shortible has a lot to offer its users.
Shortible provides various monthly and annual pricing plans to suit every pocket and user needs including free, personal, professional, business, and enterprise.
The platform also offers affiliate partnerships, allowing people to earn 10% commission on the payments made by any user they bring to the platform.
“Anyone can apply to become a Shortible Partner and help us achieve our mission of making the world a more sharable place. We view our partners as brand ambassadors for our platform, and in return you receive a few sweet perks,” continues Christopher.
To date, Shortible has helped launch 1,057+ links, 431+ QR codes, and 12,582+ tracked page views for its customers.
“We invite you to take a look around to see what’s possible. Or contact us to learn more about joining our Partner Program,” concludes Christopher.
Company Name: Shortible
Contact Person: Christopher Smith
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://Shortible.com
