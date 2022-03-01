Save Big on SECURAM EOS WiFi Smart Lock – Limited Time Deal

SECURAM has announced discounted deal for the EOS Wi-Fi Smart Lock with fingerprint and support for voice assistants. The lock can be installed without calibration and manual intervention is required to distinguish the left and right doors. Users can unlock several times to distinguish the left and right door for Bluetooth smart lock. The budget smart lock offers 9V battery interface and can be used on any US standard doors. As part of a special offer, the company is offering $50 discount for a limited time.

The SECURAM EOS WiFi Smart Lock establishes connectivity via Bluetooth. The SECURAM Guard app enable users to lock/unlock, check door status including inviting guests remotely. The lock is an ideal option for vacation rentals with date-based codes. Moreover, the smart lock is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The lock provides support for proprietary touch-to-open fingerprint technology. The lock can be attached to any standard door and can be managed via the SECURAM Guard app with the secured AES 128-bit encryption. The company adds an additional layer of security via a unique one-time code encryption algorithm.

The lock offers a modern appearance with an ergonomic milled metal design. The usage of stainless steel prevents the lock against rust. The lock borrows power via 4 AA batteries and can deliver a working life up to 6 months. The app issues alerts if the battery power is low. The company provides detailed instruction guide and installation videos. The retail price of the SECURAM EOS WiFi Smart Lock is $199 with an additional discount of $40 for a limited time.

