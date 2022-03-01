GJ Living Silicone Pillow: Unbeatable Launch Offer

GJ Living has launched a new Silicone Pillow with extra firmness. The new breathable bed pillow is suitable for back and side sleepers with an ergonomic design. The pillow can be washed and will be optimum for neck and shoulder pain. The quality of the pillow is soothing and the texture is ideal. The product is neither soft or hard and the head will not sink into the pillow, thereby providing excellent neck support. The users will be amazed after using this pillow because of the ultimate comfort. The food-grade pillow can be used by those users who have problems with sleeping and offers more than 11 certifications.

The GJ Living Silicone Pillow is manufactured using premium quality silicone material and it provides the right amount of comfort for back, stomach and side sleepers. The ultra-sensitive silicone provides superior support and softness, which contours for the head and neck. It promotes healthy spinal alignment for all types of sleepers. The GJ Living Pillow is designed for adults to protect the spine from multiple angles of material, curve and shape. The responsiveness and recovery of silicone material with consistent support creates a feeling of weightlessness or buoyancy.

The GJ Living Silicone Pillow is a 4D silicone bed pillow with 97% opening rate technology and 500000 permeable holes. The pillow enhances air circulation for maximum breathability and temperature regulation. The product enables users to sweat faster all night to sleep well without any problems. The unique design on the surface reduces pressure to the face.

The heat moves away from the head by reducing temperature build-up including enhancement of air circulation for increased comfort. The design is arched and rounded in all the places to provide additional support by reducing neck pain and snoring. The medium hardness of the pillow eliminates unsmooth breathing problems during sleeping.

The GJ Living Silicone Pillow is available for $79.99 for a limited time. The company throws in discounts in the form of Amazon Clip Coupon frequently. Just keep an eye on the Amazon product page.

Media Contact

Company Name: GJ Living

Contact Person: Support Team

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86 13302455858

Country: China

Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NR6LBXR

