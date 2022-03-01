Mobileware Launches onTime Carpool Service to Lower Transportation Costs, Improve Mobility Options and Reduce Carbon Emissions

To help combat climate change, technology company Mobileware has taken a strategic step towards reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector. About 80 percent of all vehicles on the road are single occupancy. Mobileware's new on-demand commuter carpooling service will help commuters save on transportation costs, reduce single occupancy vehicles on the road and reduce fuel consumption.

Stony Brook, NY – March 1st, 2022 – Mobileware announced today the launch of onTimeä Carpool, their new OnDemand carpooling service. The service is fully integrated with Mobileware’s existing onTime commuter mobile app, which provides real-time information on transit rail services and has over 3 million users. The new service is expected to help transform how commuters get to their destinations using the public transportation system, especially through “first and last-mile” connections.

Mobileware is working with Dr. Anil Yazici, Associate Professor of Stony Brook University’s Department of Civil Engineering, to assess the benefits of carpooling and mobility choice research. onTime Carpool is also supported by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through its Public Transit Technology and Innovation Program.

onTime Carpool allows users to request carpool rides on demand or schedule ahead, without a contract or any long-term commitments. Users can simply check in and get notified of their carpool match. Unlike other fledgling carpool apps that lack a large userbase, onTime Carpool is integrated with Mobileware’s popular onTime commuter app and is expected to yield greater carpooling matching opportunities, thanks to its large userbase in high-volume locations such as transit stops. Commuters can easily check in to be a rider or driver during their daily commute using the onTime app.

Additionally, the onTime Carpool comes with a fun and interactive interface that gives carpoolers a chance to compete for monthly prizes and a larger grand prize. Environmentally conscious individuals and businesses can also take part by sponsoring monthly prizes to show their commitment to a more sustainable commute.

Yun Zhang, Founder & CEO of Mobileware said, “When we started developing onTime Carpool, we had two goals in mind. First, to establish a community effort to combat global warming, and second, to make it fun and appealing for people to join the carpool movement. Carpooling contributes so many environmental benefits, from reducing single occupancy vehicles on the road, carbon emissions, traffic congestion and accidents, to freeing up parking spaces.”

He went on to say, “In the past, other carpooling apps found it difficult to attract and keep users engaged, which is why we built-in gamification elements from the start. Now with onTime Carpool, carpoolers can earn green points, level up achievements, and win prizes while helping to lower carbon emissions seamlessly.”

Dr. Yazici said, “Lowering CO2 emissions is critical to reaching carbon neutrality. I look forward to analyzing the many benefits that Mobileware’s onTime Carpool service brings.”

Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA President and CEO, said, “Mobileware’s onTime Carpool app enhances mobility options by putting simple transportation solutions into the hands of New Yorkers. We are proud to support this ridesharing effort and improve mobility, facilitate commuter connections, and help reduce the number of single occupancy vehicles on the road to lower greenhouse gas emissions and advance New York State’s climate and clean energy goals.”

onTime Carpool is integrated in the onTime Commuter App and is available in the Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

Mobileware is a participant of Climate Neutral Now initiative and member of Climate Chain Coalition.

To learn more about Mobileware’s exciting onTime Carpooling app, visit their official website at https://www.mobilewareinc.com.

Learn more about NYSERDA visiting their website at https://www.nyserda.ny.gov

