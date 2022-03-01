HQ21: Black Series Interviewed by FOX 13 Morning News on RV Show in Seattle

The RV Show in Seattle is one of the biggest shows held in the country; there were a lot of RVs and campers for a display to potential buyers and for those who are planning to buy in the future.

Among many RVs and campers in the show, Black Series Travel Trailer gained all the attention of FOX 13 morning news on Feb 21, 2022, and was covered in a video while FOX 13 news was previewing the RV show in Seattle.

Black series features its HQ21 model and shows the interior and exterior features of this particular model. Black Series is constantly innovating and coming up with new ways to make the RVing experience better for customers.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at Black Series HQ21.

Black Series HQ21: Off-Road Travel Trailer

The Black Series HQ21 is a top-of-the-line off-road travel trailer that’s perfect for anyone who loves to get away from it all.

With its rugged construction and advanced features, the HQ21 can handle any terrain that nature throws at it.

Whether one’s hitting the trails or just taking a leisurely drive down the highway, this trailer will get there in style.

With its innovative features and stylish design, it’s easy to see why this travel trailer is one of the most popular on the market, also featured in FOX 13 news.

Exterior

The exterior of the Black Series HQ21 is designed to withstand whatever nature throws in the way.

Its rigid fiberglass construction and all-terrain tires make it perfect for off-road use, while its sleek design ensures that it still looks good pulling into the campground.

Other features that make the HQ21 stand out from the crowd include its massive awning, LED lighting, and spacious storage compartments.

When it comes to RVs, there’s simply no comparison to the Black Series HQ21.

Interior

While the exterior of the HQ21 is designed for function, the interior is all about comfort.

With its plush furniture and warm wood finish, the HQ21 feels like a home away from home.

The intelligent layout makes it easy to relax and enjoy the time on the road, while the large windows provide plenty of natural light and incredible views.

And with features like a full kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, passengers will never want to leave HQ21.

The spacious living area features plenty of seating for everyone, while the large windows let in natural light and provide stunning views.

The kitchen is equipped with all the amenities one needs to cook a gourmet meal, and the bedroom provides a cozy place to rest after a long day of exploring.

Whether one’s looking for a weekend getaway or a full-time home on wheels, the Black Series HQ21 is a perfect choice.

High-Heat Burner

One of the best features of the HQ21 is its high-heat burner.

This allows one to cook a meal even when the temperature outside is below freezing.

So, whether one is making breakfast on a chilly morning or dinner after a long day of hiking, HQ21 has covered all the needs.

Another great feature of the HQ21 is its wind-proof burner.

This ensures that the meal will never be interrupted by a gust of wind, no matter how strong it may be.

So, whether one is cooking in the middle of the desert or on a beachfront campsite, the HQ21 is up to the task.

Electric Awning

The electric awning is one of the most popular features of the HQ21.

With its easy-to-use remote control, it’s simple to extend or retract the awning at any time.

This makes it perfect for shading oneself from the sun or keeping the RV in the shade during storage.

The electric awning will make traveling life more effortless no matter what the needs are.

Kitchen

The kitchen in the HQ21 is equipped with everything needed to cook a gourmet meal.

It features a three-burner stove, a full-size oven, and a microwave.

The kitchen also features plenty of storage space for all pots, pans, and dishes.

This kitchen has everything from the large fridge to the high-heat burner.

So, whether one is cooking for a group of friends or just oneself, HQ21 has covered all the aspects.

Bathroom

The bathroom in HQ21 is just as impressive as the kitchen.

With its large shower and spacious vanity, it’s easy to forget that one is in an RV.

The bathroom also features a medicine cabinet and plenty of storage for all essential toiletries.

The shower and toilet are located on opposite ends of the RV, containing wet and dry space.

So, whether one takes a long shower or brushes his teeth, the HQ21 bathroom has all that one needs.

Bedroom

The bedroom is a cozy oasis on wheels.

With its comfortable double bed and warm wood finish, it’s easy to relax and forget about the outside world.

The bedroom also features a large closet and plenty of storage for all belongings.

Central Control Panel

The HQ21 features a central control panel that makes it easy to manage all RV systems.

This panel can easily control the lights, water pump, and furnace.

A passenger can also monitor the battery level and propane tank level.

So, whether setting up camp or just relaxing in RV, the central control panel has a full cover.

Intelligent Control System

This intelligent system shows data about the RV’s water, electricity, and gas usage on the phone.

The owner will be able to view the current condition of the trailer in real-time.

By utilizing an individual switch or the all-in-one control panel, a person has more flexibility over various electrical equipment in the RV.

The system has a built-in diagnostic function that monitors RV features in real-time, making maintenance more manageable.

Stereophonic Sound System

The HQ21 is equipped with separate control sound systems for indoor and outdoor use. The waterproofing of the external system makes it ideal for listening to music by the pool or taking a shower outside.

System hardware has been updated with heavy speakers, which produce stereo sound around the Trailer.

Conclusion

The HQ21 is the latest luxury RV, with all the features needed for any adventure.

The above described are some of the features of HQ21 by Black Series and have much more to offer.

Also, check the video of FOX 13 Morning News interviewing Black Series HQ21.

