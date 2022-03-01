Free Stock Photos at Pixexid Easily Downloaded in High Resolution for Personal and Commercial Use

Pixexid is fast emerging as a credible and dependable alternative to the bigger free stock photo websites. It aims to build a community of photographers who can fulfill the demand for quality photos by hobbyists, website owners, and businesses.

According to announcements released by Pixexid and Ralph Nas, the free stock photos available with this site can be used for personal and business use. The high-resolution images are handpicked from the submissions made by the community. The website strives to provide users with the best images for their use. One can search for images using the search tool and check out the thematic albums curated by users. The website facilitates easy searches through filters for colors, use, rights, and keyword. Unlimited downloads are a standout feature with Pixexid. Users need not worry about running out of stock.

Pixexid is ideal for bloggers, social media influencers, and e-commerce merchants who want relevant images free. Many budding businesses do not have the funds for images, and free pics that eloquently convey the intended message are a great online communication aid. Pixexid allows users to crop images before downloading to get an image that is a perfect fit for their requirements. Adobe Lightroom presets let users edit pictures fast and to their satisfaction; the tool is a timesaver and allows for creative use of an image.

The site is an excellent platform for budding photographers to promote their work and see it proliferate amongst the masses. Future projects include a forum that acts as a vibrant space for photography lovers to exchange ideas and concepts and a database of photographers that users can contribute to local images.

Pixexid aims to act as a disruptor to the established model of free stock photos by democratizing the process and bringing the user and contributor closer. It already hosts more than 2000 excellent quality photos.

For more information, go to https://pixexid.com/

Ralph Nas of Pixexid said, “The idea to share my images for free came when I started to share Google 360 images on Google Maps and started to get a lot of views, maybe because Google can’t reach the places I have been or because the quality of the images, but the users are unable to download the images on Google Maps than I started to share on my website and see a lot of users come and download the images, then I’m beginning think build my web app to share the Google 360 images also still images, today we have more than 3000 images at and still building the platform, my idea is to help both contributors and users who need nice free images to use on any project.

For now, contributors can receive donations through PayPal donations, but my goal is to build a database of photographers to be reached by potential clients locally. I plan to travel across the USA, photograph many cities, and share the images on Pixexid.

I am thinking of creating a crowdfunding campaign because I love it because of all the money I have put into this project.

Interestingly, I moved back to San Francisco after spending two years in Florida and New York City. When I arrived, I was targeted, and someone broke into my car stole my backpack with my beloved laptop and an external SSD with more than 4000 images inside. These images are from when I lived in FL and NY and not uploaded to Pixexid.”

About the Company:

Pixexid is a resource for free stock photos and downloadable images. It develops a robust community of contributors who can make money off their images. Users can download the free images for personal and commercial use. The website offers its members and users resources not available with other free image websites.

