'Breaking Work 4.0' – Architecture Design Competition Launched by UNI.

Challenge to design for shifting work trends in coworking.

Coworking spaces are a boon to offices that work remotely and still require an office for a few of their functions. It provides the infrastructure required for an office without having to spend wholly on it or wasting space that other ventures require full-time. Co-working spaces have been on the rise in terms of demand and popularity for their benefits. This demand started off with the shift in working culture around the world from traditional workspaces to more flexible and cost-effective modes. This boosted productivity and proved sustainable for all businesses.

But the drawbacks of isolation that come along with this venture, have a significant impact on this industry.

Coworking is generally catered to companies but it can also be used to bring together individual professionals as well. With creative individuals often working as freelancers, mostly from home or a setup studio, coworking designed to cater to the environments they need, would attract individuals in search of communal working.

How can coworking be conducive to creativity?

A co-working space must create a balance between various important factors and focus on specific fields as per its occupants, which narrows down the functionality aspects of the facility.

The ‘Breaking Work 4.0’ Architecture Design Competition has been launched inviting participants from around the world to propose design ideas for a co-working space for creative professionals of varying fields. Organized by UNI, a global network of architects and designers, the competition aims to create a comfortable and convenient facility with services accessible to all.

Judges include eminent professionals like Pawel Garus & Jerzy Wozniak (Founders- mode:lina, Poland) along with other experts at UNI. The jury panel will be looking for entries that will consider:

Balance – The aesthetics and functionality must be balanced to create a mix of semi-open and closed spaces.

Interior – Planning, Furniture, Lighting, Material Palette and other systems will follow a particular theme to create a work ambience.

Harmony – There must be coherence in the design of the office with the surrounding context as well as the interior theme.

Context – The design must respond to the (existing) site conditions. The wider socio-cultural, economic and environmental settings are to be considered in the design approach.

Registration for the competition closes on 02 May 2022. Winning entries will be announced on 30 June 2022 which will be published on UNI’s website and various social media channels. Click here to know more about the competition.

UNI brings together the world’s largest pool of design challenges that are curated by the finest architecture academicians and professionals globally. With over 200,000+ registered members, UNI ties the academia and professional spheres of architecture together through a unique knowledge sharing web platform.

