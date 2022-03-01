Portland Hood Cleaners: Apex Hood Cleaning Establishes in Portland then Reaches Beyond Serving More than Ever

Apex Hood Cleaning is pleased to announce that the service area for the Portland hood cleaners company has expanded beyond Seattle, Washington to include some of the busiest kitchens in Olympia, Bend, Portland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Lynnwood, and across Washington State. As a result of its consistent professional work, the firm has expanded its borders in Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. The professional hood cleaning Portland team has built up a loyal customer base, including Best Western, the US military, Burger King, Red Robin, and numerous other American institutions.
The well-trained, certified and experienced hood cleaning company Portland technicians have cleaned hoods across the Seattle area for four decades plus. The Apex hood cleaner team believes in the strength and skills of its technicians. The company hires only the best technicians and helpful customer service personnel. The company is recognized for its excellent customer service, professionalism, conscientiousness, and attention to detail. The customer retention rate of the Portland commercial kitchen hood cleaning firm is at 98 percent.
Additional details are available at https://www.apexhoodcleaning.com/
Among the Portland kitchen hood cleaning companies, the Apex process ensures that the kitchen range hood fully complies with all local laws and safety regulations. The hood cleaners Portland company has developed an effective cleaning method that ensures that customers are happy with the results and the process. Photos are taken and submitted to the customers after the cleaning is complete to demonstrate the quality of the work done.
While some hood cleaning companies limit their work to the restaurant industry, Apex takes pride in providing hood cleaning services to a wide range of industries. The technicians are trained on the unique needs of different industries served and have extensive experience working in various kitchens. The customers include schools, restaurants, casinos, hotels, supermarkets, breweries, military bases, and stadiums.
About the Company:
Apex Hood Cleaning has expanded its service area to include customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. The company has more than four decades of experience. It is noted for its caring treatment of employees.
Media Contact
Company Name: Apex Hood Cleaning
Contact Person: Craig Wood
Email: Send Email
Phone: 877-866-3473
Address:100 S King St #766
City: Seattle
State: WA 98104
Country: United States
Website: https://www.apexhoodcleaning.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.