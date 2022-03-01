Portland Hood Cleaners: Apex Hood Cleaning Establishes in Portland then Reaches Beyond Serving More than Ever

Seattle-based APEX Hood Cleaning has expanded its service area to provide the same high-quality hood cleaning to Portland, Oregon. Since 1978, APEX has served industrial and commercial kitchens across the Pacific Northwest.

Apex Hood Cleaning is pleased to announce that the service area for the Portland hood cleaners company has expanded beyond Seattle, Washington to include some of the busiest kitchens in Olympia, Bend, Portland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Lynnwood, and across Washington State. As a result of its consistent professional work, the firm has expanded its borders in Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. The professional hood cleaning Portland team has built up a loyal customer base, including Best Western, the US military, Burger King, Red Robin, and numerous other American institutions.

The well-trained, certified and experienced hood cleaning company Portland technicians have cleaned hoods across the Seattle area for four decades plus. The Apex hood cleaner team believes in the strength and skills of its technicians. The company hires only the best technicians and helpful customer service personnel. The company is recognized for its excellent customer service, professionalism, conscientiousness, and attention to detail. The customer retention rate of the Portland commercial kitchen hood cleaning firm is at 98 percent.

Additional details are available at https://www.apexhoodcleaning.com/

Among the Portland kitchen hood cleaning companies, the Apex process ensures that the kitchen range hood fully complies with all local laws and safety regulations. The hood cleaners Portland company has developed an effective cleaning method that ensures that customers are happy with the results and the process. Photos are taken and submitted to the customers after the cleaning is complete to demonstrate the quality of the work done.

While some hood cleaning companies limit their work to the restaurant industry, Apex takes pride in providing hood cleaning services to a wide range of industries. The technicians are trained on the unique needs of different industries served and have extensive experience working in various kitchens. The customers include schools, restaurants, casinos, hotels, supermarkets, breweries, military bases, and stadiums.

About the Company:

Apex Hood Cleaning has expanded its service area to include customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. The company has more than four decades of experience. It is noted for its caring treatment of employees.

Media Contact

Company Name: Apex Hood Cleaning

Contact Person: Craig Wood

Email: Send Email

Phone: 877-866-3473

Address:100 S King St #766

City: Seattle

State: WA 98104

Country: United States

Website: https://www.apexhoodcleaning.com/

