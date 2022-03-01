Linda Easthouse Shares Coaching Lessons On Creating Satisfaction, Calmness and Purpose From A Life Of Being Stuck And In Chaos

Linda brings a unique approach to wellness, giving drug-free care and healing.

Linda is a stress management coach, energy medicine professional, and best-selling author. Using therapies that restore the body, mind, and spirit, she assists people to take control of stressors, establish healthy patterns, and gain control over their success and health. Many athletes and business owners seek her to optimize their performance and outcomes.

Linda, a #1 bestselling author, works with women that are seeking to untangle the traumas, beliefs, and difficult experiences that prevent them from becoming all they know they can be. As she works with a client to find the root causes, face the difficult thoughts, re-frame the experiences, and reset her energy around the difficult moments of her life, the client can then unravel the layers of fear, false beliefs, stumbling blocks, and frozen dysfunctional behaviors. As those melt away, together they discover the missing pieces and add in the beliefs, values, and understanding that create growth and solid self-understanding.

Through coaching and energy medicine, Linda trains women to holistically meet their own needs of body, mind, emotions, and soul. As a person becomes whole, they can make choices based on their values and vision rather than being controlled or manipulated by others’ needs and demands.

This deep work requires exploration of the mind, the limbic system, the physical responses to stress, and the deep soul’s yearning for satisfaction and purpose. Participants learn tools to clear, reprogram and manage each area of their being, creating the true sense of self and self-worth.

ReClaim Your Life Mastery Coaching is an intense work-on-yourself program that changes a person from the inside out. What better time than now to reinvent oneself!

Linda provides proven, easy-to-do tools to reconnect with one’s inner self, to feel amazing in one’s own skin, be confident and love oneself no matter what. Try doing the thymus tap in a counterclockwise direction over the upper breastbone to calm a scattered mind. Just tap firmly and feel the energy come into balance to think more clearly.

Removing the subconscious blocks and past traumas that prevent one from following through on the plans and dreams becomes easy as implementing the Belief System Elimination technique of pinching on specific points as one says the belief out loud. It’s like exposing the unhealthy belief to the light and it dissolves.

The ReClaim Your Life Mastery Coaching curriculum is carefully designed with an individual’s needs in mind. Every woman’s journey is unique so there are no carbon copy plans. Linda will guide and support a person on their journey.

The appointment can be scheduled with Linda at: https://www.easthousecentre.com/ to get started on the healing journey.

Our Testimonials ( Transformation Journey)

● “I feel more like me, calm, peaceful, and almost happy. I haven’t felt this way in a long time. My circumstances haven’t changed, but I have.” – Paula, North Carolina, small business owner

● “I really need this group. It is so much encouragement weekly. The teaching is helping me get my mind clear.” – Simi G, Vancouver, BC, Recently divorced, domestic violence thriver

Media Contact

Company Name: Natural Bioenergetics Institute

Contact Person: Linda Orr Easthouse

Email: Send Email

Phone: 403 250 1627

State: BC

Country: Canada

Website: https://naturalbioenergetics.ca/

