Mortgage Boston Company Employees Complete Prestigious Program

Peoples Choice Mortgage, a company specializing in mortgage Boston, announced that four of their employees completed the prestigious 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching courses. By completing the course, Senior Loan Officers Shawn Hendricks, Sr., Shawn Hendricks, Jr., and David Fasano, Jr., and Marketing Director Dennis Fasano are now part of the 20/20 Vision Master Elite program. The program is designed to coach and develop leaders and departments by providing a blueprint for success and creating an execution plan. The program was created and is run by Christine Beckwith, recognized for her publications and guidance to mortgage industry professionals.

Peoples Choice Mortgage has the ability to provide many mortgage products for their clients. The Boston mortgage company offers their clients 30-year, 15-year, and adjustable rate mortgages along with FHA, VA, Jumbo, 203K, and USDA loans. By providing each of these, Peoples Choice Mortgage has become a one-stop-shop for their clients looking for mortgage advice throughout the home buying process.

For more information or to start a complementary mortgage rate quote, visit https://www.peopleschoicemortgage.com/

Prospective homeowners can get started with Peoples Choice Morgage by filling out a complimentary mortgage rate quote request. The rate quote request asks simple questions about the homeowner’s finances along with questions regarding the property requiring the loan. After completing the quick quote form, clients will receive their rate and start their home buying process with one of the company’s many experienced loan officers. These loan officers will be able to recommend the best type of mortgage for the client’s needs.

Peoples Choice Mortgage is a member of the Brokers are Better Network and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts. The company has operations in Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, and Colorado.

About the Company

Peoples Choice Mortgage values family. Because of this, they treat all clients like family. They know that the home buying process is not always a straight path, so they work to develop and educate all of their clients throughout the entire loan process. Their focus is empowering their clients to make a financial choice that fits their needs and finances.





