Jiu Jitsu Fitness App Drops New Programs in 2022

JitsFit, a strength and conditioning app that helps those looking to improve their Jiu Jitsu performance also meet their personal fitness goals. JitsFit launched all-new fitness programs in 2022. The app combines the gentle art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with the ability of its users to track their food and calorie intake to maximize their health and fitness results. The app also includes specialized workouts, nutritional guidance, and the ability to purchase one-on-one training sessions with fitness experts.
JitsFit was created and developed by a group of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu enthusiasts with more than 20 years combined experience on the mat. The workout content creators are a husband and wife team of personal trainers with 27 years of fitness industry experience. Their experience in personal fitness and their passion for Jiu Jitsu drove them to create this fitness app. They have been able to help their friends and training partners avoid injury while meeting their fitness goals through the safe and effective programs developed for JitsFit.
For more information, or to start a $1 trial of JitsFit, visit https://www.jitsfit.com/
JitsFit users can workout for Jiu Jitsu conditioning at any location. Users can perform their workouts at a gym, home, or hotel room. Most workouts require just body weight, although some may use a dumbbell or a kettlebell. The workouts include HIIT, kettlebell, dumbbell, stretching programs, and core workouts, among others. JitsFit is designed to help users meet their fitness goals no matter how much time they can devote to training. Many workouts are based on length, allowing users with busy schedules to fit a workout into their lives.
JitsFit offers a $1 trial for all of their Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fitness plans.Their PRO and PRO Plus plans are billed monthly or annually, with the annual plan offering a 60% discount for PRO and a 33% discount for PRO Plus. JitsFit is available for download from the Google Play or Apple App store. The app can be used on either phone, tablet or computer.
About the Company
JitsFit is a strength and conditioning app that is designed to help Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners and others get into great shape with workouts on demand. Whether in the gym and on the mat every day or just working out at home, JitsFit gives its users the tools they need to gain peak performance. Users create customized programs for their personal goals or take their training to the next level with one-on-one coaching.
Media Contact
Company Name: JitsFit
Contact Person: David Salguero
Email: Send Email
Phone: 732-447-6059
City: Los Angeles
State: CA 90034
Country: United States
Website: https://www.jitsfit.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.