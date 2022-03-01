Jiu Jitsu Fitness App Drops New Programs in 2022

JitsFit is a Jiu Jitsu fitness app and has announced new programs for 2022. The app was created by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners with more than 20 years of personal training experience. The app offers a free trial for all programs and can be used by Android and Apple users.

JitsFit, a strength and conditioning app that helps those looking to improve their Jiu Jitsu performance also meet their personal fitness goals. JitsFit launched all-new fitness programs in 2022. The app combines the gentle art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with the ability of its users to track their food and calorie intake to maximize their health and fitness results. The app also includes specialized workouts, nutritional guidance, and the ability to purchase one-on-one training sessions with fitness experts.

JitsFit was created and developed by a group of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu enthusiasts with more than 20 years combined experience on the mat. The workout content creators are a husband and wife team of personal trainers with 27 years of fitness industry experience. Their experience in personal fitness and their passion for Jiu Jitsu drove them to create this fitness app. They have been able to help their friends and training partners avoid injury while meeting their fitness goals through the safe and effective programs developed for JitsFit.

For more information, or to start a $1 trial of JitsFit, visit https://www.jitsfit.com/

JitsFit users can workout for Jiu Jitsu conditioning at any location. Users can perform their workouts at a gym, home, or hotel room. Most workouts require just body weight, although some may use a dumbbell or a kettlebell. The workouts include HIIT, kettlebell, dumbbell, stretching programs, and core workouts, among others. JitsFit is designed to help users meet their fitness goals no matter how much time they can devote to training. Many workouts are based on length, allowing users with busy schedules to fit a workout into their lives.

JitsFit offers a $1 trial for all of their Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fitness plans.Their PRO and PRO Plus plans are billed monthly or annually, with the annual plan offering a 60% discount for PRO and a 33% discount for PRO Plus. JitsFit is available for download from the Google Play or Apple App store. The app can be used on either phone, tablet or computer.

About the Company

