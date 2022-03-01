Z-suit: Washable & quick-drying, wearable 365 days a year

360-degree stretch in all directions, it also comes with specialized pockets for glasses, masks, cell phones, eco-bags, etc. It is Currently being Crowdfunded on Kickstarter!

This is the kind of suit people’ve always wanted! A complete suit packed with all the features people need is finally born! Amazing 360 degrees of stretch in all directions! This is the “Non-stress Surprise Stretch Suit”.

More info: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/interprise/z-suit-washable-and-quick-drying-wearable-365- days-a-year

He wants to make the perfect suit that people will want to wear every day! In addition, with today’s remote work lifestyle, He wants to make a suit that is as comfortable as loungewear!

Also, it would be convenient to have pockets for small items that are used frequently! Every man in the world would like to have such a suit! It was with these thoughts in mind when he started making this new suit. He repeatedly consulted with fabric and pattern experts, as well as production factories, to see if it was really possible to realize the ideal suit. Undeterred by the replies of “That’s difficult,” he continued to negotiate over and over again.

He spent a lot of time selecting materials, including fabrics from Japan and overseas. He chose uncompromising materials that can be worn every day, that do not require much maintenance, and that suit a wide variety of styles. The result is his original “Ultimate Non-Stress Suit” that He can confidently recommend to all suit wearers! This is the birth of the “Z-suit” a suit with outstanding comfort and multiple functions.

Backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of ¥900,000 Japanese Yen and INTERPRISE Co. is offering Z-suits as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.

About This Project

He wants to make a perfect suit that people will want to wear every day! That’s how he started this project. He wanted to dock the proper feel of a suit with the comfort of loungewear, and only add the functions that are absolutely necessary. Through repeated trial and error, He finally accomplished his goal! The name is “Z-suit”.

