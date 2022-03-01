TIER 5 FOR LIFE: Cropper Kicks-Off New IDO Launchpad with Potentially Biggest Giveaway Ever On Solana

In launching their new IDO Launchpad Fertilizer, Solana-powered CROPPER raises the stakes in a big way with a pre-launch giveaway to help celebrate their exciting new feature with a week long event that will award 1 lucky winner lifetime allocation at Cropper’s highest staking tier.

Lisbon, Portugal – March 1, 2022 – If you want to achieve something no one has ever achieved before you need to be willing to do something no one has ever done before. On February 4th, Cropper announced their new IDO Launchpad Fertilizer. Then, they spent the month of February rolling out their new 5 Staking Tier Avatars, which connect to IDO Allocation in Fertilizer. On February 25th, they opened their Fertilizer page and revealed 2 of the first 3 projects to be launching with Fertilizer in the coming weeks. But today, Cropper announces its most exciting initiative yet: Tier 5 For Life.

The Tier 5 For Life Giveaway campaign was created to help celebrate the launch of Fertilizer, drive traffic to its upcoming IDOs, and give back to the Cropper Community. Cropper has 5 Staking Tiers. With each increasing tier, Stakers receive more rewards for Fertilizer. Tiers 1 and 2 receive lottery tickets. Tiers 3, 4, and 5 receive increasing amounts of Guaranteed Allocation for each Fertilizer IDO.

”Most airdrop giveaways in our industry are for $100 – $200 USD in tokens. We think that’s fine, but Fertilizer’s launch was much bigger to us. Guaranteed Allocation on IDO Launchpads is a huge investment opportunity. The winner of Tier 5 For Life will be able to consistently invest at a pre-sale token price at the highest volume Fertilizer allows for the rest of their lives — it could really be ‘life’ changing.” – Croppish, Founder at Cropper

According to CryptoRank.io, the average IDO Platform ROI is around 250% when averaging all prices today and 3000%+ when averaging all ATHs. This means that whoever wins Tier 5 For Life will have the opportunity to secure 250% – 3000% ROI on average for every dollar invested into Fertilizer. Even at 250%, if there were 2 IDOs per month and you invested $500 per IDO, you’re looking at an additional $1,750 ROI per month added to your portfolio.

The Tier 5 For Life Giveaway contest will open on Wednesday March 2nd, 2022 on Twitter @ 12:30PM UTC. Contestants will be able to enter by completing the social tasks outlined in the Tier 5 For Life Giveaway Tweet. The winner will be announced live at the end of an AMA featuring a mystery guest that Cropper will host on Twitter Spaces following the competition. Date/Time TBD but will be announced this week. Winners must attend AMA to claim from their account. If they do not attend, they forfeit Tier 5 For Life and another winner will be announced.

About Cropper

Cropper is an AMM-powered ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain that offers a diverse portfolio of Defi services to its users. With Swap, Liquidity Pools, Yield Farming, and their IDO Launchpad Fertilizer, Cropper exists to empower other projects while streamlining opportunities for its community to maximize their yield.

