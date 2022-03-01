Locada – A Modern Cohesive logistics Community & Marketplace Defragmenting the Logistics Space

The modern online marketplace offering the logistics community a centralized location for recognition—through awards, A knowledge hub Q&A & community space, RFQs, peer evaluations, data, news and more.

SAN DIEGO – Mar 1, 2022 – Innovative. Comprehensive. Useful. Modern. In simple terms, there is no modern cohesive online logistics marketplace, community and service quite like Locada.

The logistics industry has been fragmented for many years. But Locada set out to transform it, as it is committed to fully connecting and, in turn, defragmenting the world of logistics.

To do so, it is presenting an extensive platform for users to search for 3PL providers, technology service providers, trucking companies and freight forwarders, while also allowing them to directly submit RFPs to premium providers.

In addition, Locada enables premium industry providers to generate recognition, via its various awards, which are focused on several categories associated with the supply chain.

At the same time, Locada also delivers valuable insights, such as industry providers’ SEO generation tools, as it enables them to promote their companies’ videos, accolades and thought leadership too. As a result of each of these offerings, an original, comprehensive and reliable platform has been established—a true turn-key logistics destination.

In order to create a new and improved logistics industry—one that is more user-friendly, connected, transparent and successful—Locada will help professionals achieve these goals as well:

• Discover providers with the best capabilities. While utilizing Locada’s search engine, users will locate providers that have the best capabilities to suit their unique needs.

• Evaluate reviews. As users seek out providers that are the most suitable for them, they will also evaluate providers’ ratings and reviews.

• Find new services. By locating new providers for their distinct needs, users will discover new services they can utilize in the future.

• Improve web presence. Through Locada’s offerings, users will enhance their web presence considerably.

• Network, communicate and collaborate. As a result of Locada’s community-based focus, users will network and collaborate with fellow, worldwide logistics professionals.

• Receive answers promptly. Users also have the opportunity to ask the Locada community a question on any logistics topic and receive responses promptly.

• Service unique needs quickly. Regardless of their logistics needs, users will find an appropriate professional in a timely manner.

• Submit RFPs. If users would like to submit requests for proposal (RFPs), they will do so through Locada’s advanced capabilities.

“The logistics community and overall space is ripe for modernization, defragmentation, creativity, growth and collaboration” said Gary Aires, CEO and founder of Locada. “It’s a turning point for everyone, and the timing is perfect. I can’t wait to see how locada transforms the industry”

Complimentary listings will be available for providers. Locada will also offer premium listings and advertising opportunities. Users should stay tuned for updates on new features, as exciting, new services will be offered continually.

