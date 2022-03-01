Locada – A Modern Cohesive logistics Community & Marketplace Defragmenting the Logistics Space

SAN DIEGO – Mar 1, 2022 – Innovative. Comprehensive. Useful. Modern. In simple terms, there is no modern cohesive online logistics marketplace, community and service quite like Locada.
The logistics industry has been fragmented for many years. But Locada set out to transform it, as it is committed to fully connecting and, in turn, defragmenting the world of logistics.
To do so, it is presenting an extensive platform for users to search for 3PL providers, technology service providers, trucking companies and freight forwarders, while also allowing them to directly submit RFPs to premium providers.
In addition, Locada enables premium industry providers to generate recognition, via its various awards, which are focused on several categories associated with the supply chain.
At the same time, Locada also delivers valuable insights, such as industry providers’ SEO generation tools, as it enables them to promote their companies’ videos, accolades and thought leadership too. As a result of each of these offerings, an original, comprehensive and reliable platform has been established—a true turn-key logistics destination.
In order to create a new and improved logistics industry—one that is more user-friendly, connected, transparent and successful—Locada will help professionals achieve these goals as well:
• Discover providers with the best capabilities. While utilizing Locada’s search engine, users will locate providers that have the best capabilities to suit their unique needs.
• Evaluate reviews. As users seek out providers that are the most suitable for them, they will also evaluate providers’ ratings and reviews.
• Find new services. By locating new providers for their distinct needs, users will discover new services they can utilize in the future.
• Improve web presence. Through Locada’s offerings, users will enhance their web presence considerably.
• Network, communicate and collaborate. As a result of Locada’s community-based focus, users will network and collaborate with fellow, worldwide logistics professionals.
• Receive answers promptly. Users also have the opportunity to ask the Locada community a question on any logistics topic and receive responses promptly.
• Service unique needs quickly. Regardless of their logistics needs, users will find an appropriate professional in a timely manner.
• Submit RFPs. If users would like to submit requests for proposal (RFPs), they will do so through Locada’s advanced capabilities.
“The logistics community and overall space is ripe for modernization, defragmentation, creativity, growth and collaboration” said Gary Aires, CEO and founder of Locada. “It’s a turning point for everyone, and the timing is perfect. I can’t wait to see how locada transforms the industry”
Complimentary listings will be available for providers. Locada will also offer premium listings and advertising opportunities. Users should stay tuned for updates on new features, as exciting, new services will be offered continually.
For information about special rates and other opportunities, including Locada’s mailing list, please visit www.locada.com or send an email to info@locada.com.
About Locada
Founded in 2022, Locada is a modern, cohesive logistics community & marketplace with a vision to transform the logistics industry by defragmenting the logistics space and bringing the logistics community together through their platform. The Locada platform allows individuals and business to search for providers, pricing and logistics related services. Locada also offers professionals the opportunity to network with fellow colleagues globally. Additionally, Locada enables users to gain recognition through awards, generate reviews, improve their web presence, view ratings for logistics providers, and follow logistics-related accolades and awards as they are presented to organizations and individuals. Locada users have the option to ask logistics-related questions to members of the community, submit RFPs and find solutions to any logistics issue—all in one centralized platform.
For more information, please visit www.locada.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Locada
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.locada.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
