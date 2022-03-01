Bored Ape Yacht Club & NFTWorld Holders Aped Into Neo New York For Metaverse Land

As Neo New York continues to make headway in the NFT universe, the team has decided to provide all the NFT holders of the pre-sale whitelist, which includes Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, NFTWorld, Decentraland, and Adidas.

Neo New York, the first real estate development-oriented Metaverse space, has commended and expressed gratitude to the OGs from all NFT collections holders who reserved lands in Neo New York.

The team behind Neo New York announced that it has decided to give all the NFT holders of the following collections pre-sale whitelist: Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, NFTWorld, Decentraland, and Adidas.

As the first New York City map-based 3D Metaverse, Neo New York leads the way in enabling community members to own Metaverse lands using Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), hence developing buildings on top of the land, afterward selling the office spaces and apartments in NFTs in the form of new NFTs, granting owners to make ETH. NFTs serve as digital items that community members own.

The Neo New York team is currently whitelisting the first 500 Neo New York Discord members who will fill out the form available on its website and social channels.

“Being whitelisted allows members to reserve one plot of Neo New York land shortly after the MMA concludes,” a representative said in a statement. The reserved spot is held until the initial pre-sale window ends.

As of February 10, a total of 1,125 plots have been reserved by Neo New York citizens, solidifying the project’s growth in the NFT universe.

Users who have reserved plots can mint their reserved plots. On the other hand, those who have reserved plots can mint the plots that have not been reserved. Multiple contiguous plots cannot be selected across areas.

Members may join the Discord community to stay updated with the latest news and information released by the Neo New York team. Others who want to learn more about Neo New York may visit the website for more information.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Bo Wu

Email: Send Email

Phone: 6503800355

Country: United States

Website: https://neoNewYork.io

