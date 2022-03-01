myPFS.io is helping to streamline the preparation of Personal Financial Statements for small business owners with its easy-to-use, web based PFS manager.

myPFS.io has been developed by finance professionals that understand the importance of personal finance. It is built to allow users to create, store, update, and share their personal financial statement with third parties securely and directly.

“Our system is designed to take the stress out of managing your personal financial statement, saving you valuable time with an online version that can be accessed from anywhere using your chosen device, meaning you don’t have to keep filling out PFS templates, spreadsheets, or PDF files,” explains representative for the company myPFS, Vic Bava.

Online personal finance statements for small business owners

myPFS walks users step by step through the PFS creation process, so they can stay focused on their business.

“You can use myPFS even if your bank wants your PFS to conform to its provided form. You need only enter the required details, like assets, liabilities, and so on, into our system and add the banking institution for which you are preparing the PFS, and their name will automatically populate on the PFS. In the future, our system will allow you to populate multiple PFS files for different banks simultaneously. If you have a specific bank that you want added, we welcome your input,” continues Vic.

“We understand that running a business can be overwhelming, and that staying on top of your finances and complying with lender requests are critical to you. Our system assists you in preparing your personal financial statement when applying for business loans, commercial loans, even an SBA loan, or in response to annual PFS requests from your bank.”

myPFS take data security very seriously, ensuring user’s confidential financial information is protected using the latest and best security features.

“Your data is saved online to accommodate instant, anytime retrieval, updates, or sharing. However, your data is yours. You have peace of mind that we cannot see or access it, ever,” adds Vic.

myPFS is available to test drive on a three-day risk-free trial basis. Its annual package is price at $29 per year and allows users to:

– Create and share unlimited PFS with third parties,

– Create individual or joint PFS,

– Update their PFS at any time, from any device,

– Create custom PFS files for different banks.

“You can cancel your subscription whenever you wish. However, to prevent misuse of our system, we don’t offer refunds. In the event you cancel your subscription, it will remain fully active until your next renewal date, after which it will be voided.”

“Our Personal Financial Statement manager not only helps you easily create, store, and manage your PFS online; it makes it simple to share your PFS files with third parties securely and directly,” concludes Vic.

Conclusion

myPFS.io has been developed by finance professionals to help streamline the preparation of Personal Financial Statements for small business owners. Its easy-to-use, web based PFS management system is built to allow users to create, store, update, and share their personal financial statement with third parties securely and directly.

