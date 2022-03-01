Taption brings an incredible editing platform that combines accuracy and affordability

From adding subtitles to pure vanilla transcriptions to translations, Taption automates the process for YouTubers, journalists, and content creators and provides features that go a step beyond.

Taption is out to revolutionize the market after launching an online automated audio/video transcription service that leverages AI technology in delivering transcriptions quickly and accurately while keeping the price low.

Transcribing audio to text and adding subtitles to video can be a rather draggy and time-consuming process, especially for Youtubers. Taption comes to the rescue by enabling content creators to paste their links and leaving the rest of the work to Taption. It does all the work – from transcribing to time matching and splitting.

A combination of accuracy and ease of use features makes Taption an excellent choice for journalists who need to transcribe video recordings. Taption will format the recordings by speakers and include punctuations, giving their output a professional look to share it with media colleagues and friends.

As a game-changing tool that provides a user-friendly platform to edit the transcript, Taption has an embedded timestamp where users can edit the transcription without worrying about adjusting the time after each edit. Taption syncs and marks the words to their video. It also supports exporting multi-language subtitles burned into video.

Taption’s search and replace features allow users to edit all identical occurrences with one click. They can auto-adjust time when editing the transcript as well as crop the video/audio directly through editing the transcript.

The innovative tool offers a simple workflow. To get started, users can start uploading by choosing a media file from their computer or YouTube. Afterward, Taption takes care of the transcription process and supports more than 39 languages. It can provide side by side comparison window for the translation.

In addition, users can share the transcript link or export it in multiple formats. Taption also features a personal AI Dictionary that can be used as a reference for the next permission.

Taption delivers a wide array of pricing plans for users’ varying needs. The Pay As You Go plan provides a credit of 60 minutes. The service includes automated transcription, 39+ languages support, highlighted text editor, personal AI Dictionary, option to translate video into more than 50 languages, and the ability to use the material for commercial use.

On the other hand, the Premium Subscription is equivalent to 120 minutes credit to the account every month. It has all the features in the Pay As You Go plan and includes a 25% discount on hourly purchases, unlimited burned-in subtitles exports for free, editable transcript sharing, dark mode, and the ability to edit video by editing text.

The Bulk Subscription takes that a step further. The plan adds 1000 minutes of credit to the account each month. It has all the Pay As You Go and Premium Subscription features plus a 63% discount on hourly purchases. The Bulk Subscription also provides receipts download with the institution name and Tax ID, and the ability to add users to account with six different configurable permissions.

Those who want to learn more about Taption and its impressive features may visit the website for more information.

Media Contact

Company Name: Taption

Contact Person: David

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.taption.com/

