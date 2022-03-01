Verizon Analytics amidst Merger Talks Set to Open a New Office in Gurugram India

Research and analytics solutions giant, Verizon Analytics has announced the opening of a new office in Gurugram, India, as well as plans for a new merger.

The opening of a new office in Gurugram, India would address one of the Verizon Analytics complaints of its clients.

Following in the steps of their goal of helping its clients grow through informed decisions made because of good data, the company announced the opening of a new office in Gurugram, India. The company also announced that it will be undergoing a merger that aids its other goal of turning into a global leader in the research and analytics field.

The opening of this office is one of the many steps being taken by the company to enable the fulfillment of clients’ needs. The full details of this merger, has not yet been made public though.

Verizon Analytics is a global leader in the following fields: clinical trials, biostatistics, regulatory affairs, data management, medical writing, market research, clinical research telecommunications, investment research, healthcare, banking and finance, travel & hospitality, and insurance.

The company’s amazing solutions allow its customers to gain access to the unparalleled combination of capabilities of a result-oriented Research and Data technology team comprising a regional staff across the country and in the USA. Over the years, the company has continued to expand its services, forming key external partnerships and strategic alliances with partners in the US and Europe, consequently providing access to the most dynamic and fast growing research hubs in the region.

Verizon Analytics offers award-winning services that address the needs of organizations across different industries such as Travel and Leisure, Utilities and Energy, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Health Care, and Banking & Finance.

About Verizon Analytics

Based in India, Verizon Analytics is a globally heralded research and analytics company that blends an experience in consulting and an expertise in advanced analytics to provide value to organizations. Operations conducted by Verizon Analytics allow them to provide access to the fastest growing and most dynamic research hubs in the region.

For more information about Verizon Analytics and the solutions they offer, kindly go online to https://www.verizonanalytics.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Verizon Analytics

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.verizonanalytics.com

