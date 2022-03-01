Homeware sales surged during the pandemic, according to Pullen & Co.

It would be fair to say that since March 2020, many people have spent more time at home than what was probably ever anticipated in pre the big C! And that has resulted in a huge surge in homeware sales and interior redecorating.
With ‘work from home’ orders, many people found that home was no longer just home; it was an office, a gym, a space to play with kids, a school, a library, a cinema, and many other things. This could become chaotic and overwhelming very quickly- how could one space be so many things without looking like a cyclone has torn through the space?
‘People are craving smart storage solutions and homewares these days’ according to Pullen & Co. founder Avi. But with the rise and popularity of shows such as The Home Edit and every second person only wanting objects that ‘spark joy’ ala Marie Kondo, storage solutions need to be more than just practical.
Storage solutions transform spaces.
When Avi couldn’t find the beautiful and practical homewares that would help augment and streamline her busy life as a working mum – she decided to fill the gaps herself, and Pullen & Co. was born.
“We’re a real family behind Pullen & Co. We know what a real, life family needs to have an organised life. It looks great on Instagram, but it works even better in real life,” says Avi. What’s better than a beautifully organised pantry, where everything is labelled, so cooking is easy and not a hassle? Or having a gorgeous bamboo turntable on the kitchen bench that’s both stylish and practical?
‘The pandemic has shown us that we need ways to compartmentalize our things while making them look beautiful simultaneously,’ says Avi. And looking at Pullen & Co.’s range of homewares, it does just that. Storage solutions aren’t big plastic boxes from a camping shop or tomato stained Tupperware anymore that you want to hide in the depths of a cupboard. Instead, storage solutions allow homes to be everything they need to be, without creating chaos and havoc. The multifaceted needs are so easily achieved with storage solutions that make one proud of their home and space.
It’s home storage you want to show off in that slightly smug, just figured out a secret of the universe, kind of way.
Media Contact
Company Name: Pullen and Co
Contact Person: Avegail Gaddi
Email: Send Email
Country: Australia
Website: https://pullenandco.com.au/
