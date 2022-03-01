Live Traders Releases New and Improved Stock Market Training and Education Platform

The company also released new iOS and Android apps unlike anything else in the industry.

Live Traders, a company offering training and education for those who want to start a career in the stock market, announced today the launch of version 2.0 of its website and platform, as well as new iOS and Android apps. The cutting-edge upgrades and modernizations encourage innovation to offer students and members the best learning and trading experiences.

Live Traders Co-Founder Anmol Singh has been trading the markets for 12 years and has been coaching and training traders since 2014. He is also the author of the book “Prepping for Success.”

“One of the main reasons so many traders struggle is the lack of suitable role models and professional mentors to guide them properly,” Singh said. “When someone trades alone in their home office with no accountability or guidance, they tend to struggle to find ideas, lack a credible support system and often make the same mistakes over and over again.”

Live Traders was founded to provide the education and support traders’ need to formulate a recipe for success. The website offers a top-ranked online trading room and the best day trading room to receive guidance and professional advice from experienced and profitable traders.

The company also offers classes designed by professional traders. Courses are redesigned frequently to stay current with the latest trends and insights. The flagship course, Professional Trading Strategies, is a comprehensive training program to transform trading from a hobby to a career. It includes tips and strategies for mastering money management, technical analysis and wealth-building tactics.

Other courses offered include Options Mastery on the art and science of calls, puts, spreadsheets, leaps and more; Trading Psychology; and a FOREX Mastery Course focusing on understanding the FOREX market and how it works.

Live Traders student Kabir Tyagi said, “One of the only companies with real ethics and morals in the era of the modern world. Honest, professional, dedicated and absolutely result-oriented. Their course equipped me with a better skill set.”

For more information and to schedule a free discovery call, visit livetraders.com.

