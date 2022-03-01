EXIT Realty Mizner Enters 2022 with Real Estate Transactions Worth Over $100 Million

EXIT Realty Mizner is a rapidly growing Florida-based real estate company. The brand has closed the last year's books with over $100 million in real estate transactions.

Exit Realty Mizner is a Boca Raton Real Estate firm with over a hundred professional realtors in its staff and thousands of satisfied clients.

The agency is among Florida’s brightest shooting stars on the real estate scene. As a growing local real estate office, EXIT Realty Mizner has ended 2021 with more than a hundred million dollars worth of real estate transactions.

As new real estate agencies come and go, EXIT Realty Mizner has made a clear statement that the brand is here to stay. With a roster of over 100 committed professional agents, Realty Mizner reached unprecedented success amid some of the most challenging times in recorded history.

EXIT Realty Mizner is hiring real estate agents, augmenting its roster while setting its sights on another successful business year.

Nick Rotenberger and Cristian Melo Rozo are leading EXIT Realty Mizner’s office. This power team has helped propel the brand to new heights and tackle whichever challenges and adversities came ahead.

As a highly experienced realtor on the South Florida real estate market and a professional real estate mentor, Cristian had an opportunity to leverage his knowledge and technical proficiency and set Exit Realty Mizner on a path towards success.

Nick Rotenberger, the managing partner at EXIT Realty Mizner, is a seasoned digital marketing and advertising veteran, investment curator, and passionate leader. Nick and Cristian’s efforts have secured an enviable position for EXIT Realty Mizner and established the brand as one of the leading real estate offices in the area of South Florida.

EXIT Realty Mizner is committed to educating its clients and customers. The company offers the latest South Florida real estate news, a simple way to search for the best real estate opportunities, plus friendly, courteous, and educated staff to answer any questions regarding home buying or selling.

The agency has closed hundreds of contracts in the fields of in-house lending options, luxury homes purchases, in-house closing services, investment, and more. The brand’s agents are some of Florida’s finest professionals, ready and prepared to take on any challenge in front of their desk.

EXIT Realty Mizner has been on a tremendous growth phase with over 100 active Realtors in its Boca Raton location and actively hiring.

More information about EXIT Realty Mizner and the complete list of the brand’s services is available on the firm’s official website.

