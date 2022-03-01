Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Opportunities To Reach $145.2 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 145.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for temperature-controlled logistic services to transport biologics in various regions and growing distribution networks of biopharmaceutical companies to improve their sales are factors driving the market growth. The rising adoption of automated storage and retrieval systems in emerging countries is an ongoing trend in pharmaceutical logistics companies that has gained significant traction.
The biopharmaceutical third party logistic players played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19 by minimizing supply disruptions and prioritizing critical care drugs. The future also seems good for the biopharmaceutical 3PL market with rising demand for domestic logistics coupled with favorable government initiatives and policies.
Furthermore, the trend of shifting from small molecule drugs to biopharmaceuticals, mainly vaccines & biologics, is projected to drive the market. Since these small molecule drugs are temperature-sensitive products, demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage increases and thus is responsible for market growth.
Additionally, environmental concerns and cost have caused a slight shift in the means of transport used for commercial products, moving from airway to seaway shipping, and in roadways from trucks to intermodal (both rail and truck). Intermodal transport is majorly used by these pharmaceutical companies to reduce the carbon footprint. The ongoing trend shows that pharmaceutical manufacturers have shifted towards sea freight to reduce the cost and risk factors. Although for cold chain products, the companies still prefer air freight. However, some of the large pharmaceutical companies are planning to transport 70% of their products via ocean freight including cold chain products.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-3pl-market
Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Report Highlights
- In 2020, non-cold chain logistics held the largest market share of 80.8% in terms of revenue owing to the sales of a large number of drugs that do not require any temperature control
- The cold chain logistics segment is expected to register the faster CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period owing to the demand for biologics, such as cellular therapies, vaccines, and test kits
- Warehousing and storage held the largest market of 43.6% share among the types of services in 2020
- Asia Pacific is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period owing to the adoption of medicines from the aging population and a shift of drug sales from brand manufacturers to generic
For Requesting a Sample Copy Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-3pl-market/request/rs1
Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical 3PL market on the basis of the supply chain, service type, and region:
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Supply Chain Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- Cold Chain
- Non-cold Chain
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- Transportation
- Air Freight
- Sea Freight
- Overland
- Warehousing and Storage
- Others
Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
List of key players in the Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market
- FedEx.
- DHL International GmbH
- SF Express
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation
- DB Schenker
- KUEHNE + NAGEL
- Kerry Logistics Network Limited
- Agility
Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/5717/ibb
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-3pl-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Opportunities To Reach $145.2 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.