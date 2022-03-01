Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth And Industry Trends By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing demand for clean water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with infrastructural developments in the water management industry is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 84.12 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for clean water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with infrastructural developments in the water management industry is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Wastewater and its discharge sludge contain several valuable resources, including phosphorus, and nitrogen, which can be recovered and reused to preserve threatened resources. Thus, a rising focus on reducing water consumption by reusing wastewater to ensure resource efficiency and support a circular economy is likely to open new avenues for market growth.

Rapid technological developments in the global industry are expected to positively influence short- as well as long-term modifications at water & wastewater management facilities. Market players are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced technologies to develop more efficient and effective solutions for water management, thereby driving the product demand. In addition, the rising environmental concerns along with the need to comply with the stringent government regulations regarding water management across the globe are anticipated to propel the product demand. Increasing investments to treat micropollutants and Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), majorly in Europe and North America, are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The biological product segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the stringent regulations coupled with the increasing demand for high-quality solutions for wastewater management

The segment of secondary process accounted for a revenue share of 37% in 2020 owing to the high adoption of advanced wastewater management technologies, such as Moving Bed Biofilm Reactors (MBBR) and Integrated Fixed-Film Activated Sludge (IFAS)

The product demand in the industrial application segment is anticipated to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028

This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, particularly in developing countries, coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to effluent discharge from industries

Major companies have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and R&D, to strengthen their presence in the global market

For instance, in February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies, U.K. completed the acquisition of Biochemica Water Ltd.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water & wastewater treatment equipment market on the basis of equipment, process, application, and region:

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Treatment

Others

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Municipal

Industrial

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Russia



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Venezuela

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Egypt

List of Key Players of Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Veolia

SUEZ

DuPont

Pentair plc

Xylem, Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

