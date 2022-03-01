Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth And Industry Trends By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 84.12 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for clean water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with infrastructural developments in the water management industry is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Wastewater and its discharge sludge contain several valuable resources, including phosphorus, and nitrogen, which can be recovered and reused to preserve threatened resources. Thus, a rising focus on reducing water consumption by reusing wastewater to ensure resource efficiency and support a circular economy is likely to open new avenues for market growth.
Rapid technological developments in the global industry are expected to positively influence short- as well as long-term modifications at water & wastewater management facilities. Market players are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced technologies to develop more efficient and effective solutions for water management, thereby driving the product demand. In addition, the rising environmental concerns along with the need to comply with the stringent government regulations regarding water management across the globe are anticipated to propel the product demand. Increasing investments to treat micropollutants and Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), majorly in Europe and North America, are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market
Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights
- The biological product segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the stringent regulations coupled with the increasing demand for high-quality solutions for wastewater management
- The segment of secondary process accounted for a revenue share of 37% in 2020 owing to the high adoption of advanced wastewater management technologies, such as Moving Bed Biofilm Reactors (MBBR) and Integrated Fixed-Film Activated Sludge (IFAS)
- The product demand in the industrial application segment is anticipated to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028
- This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, particularly in developing countries, coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to effluent discharge from industries
- Major companies have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and R&D, to strengthen their presence in the global market
- For instance, in February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies, U.K. completed the acquisition of Biochemica Water Ltd.
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market/request/rs1
Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global water & wastewater treatment equipment market on the basis of equipment, process, application, and region:
Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)
- Membrane Separation
- Biological
- Disinfection
- Sludge Treatment
- Others
Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)
- Primary
- Secondary
- Tertiary
Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)
- Municipal
- Industrial
Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Russia
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Venezuela
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
List of Key Players of Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
- Veolia
- SUEZ
- DuPont
- Pentair plc
- Xylem, Inc.
- Aquatech International LLC
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Calgon Carbon Corp.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/1052/ibb
Browse More Related Report:
Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Primary Clarifier, Sludge Removal, Grit Removal), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth And Industry Trends By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.