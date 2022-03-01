Why Just Kitchen Holdings Corp (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB:JKHCF) Has The Potential To Deliver Exceptional Shareholder Value

“Food Delivery Stocks”

5 years ago, who would have thought something as boring as takeout food could translate into massive shareholder profits? Well, it is. And companies like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Doordash are crushing the fastest growing on-demand food delivery market on the planet.

One small-cap company that could be one of the most explosive tech stories of 2022 is Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. JKHCF. JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries

So how is Just Kitchen Quickly Gobbling Up Business in This Flourishing Market Expected to Reach US$49.72 Billion? (1)

A. Just Kitchen took the wildly popular ghost kitchen concept and improved it dramatically with their ingenious spoke model. (2)

B. Their spoke model is so appealing that 7-Eleven has signed an agreement to use Just Kitchen as their preparation and delivery partners. (3)

C. Just Kitchen is based in Asia which is densely populated and the fastest growing on-demand food delivery market on the planet, estimated to reach $49.72 billion. (1)

D. The Company’s stack technology is both a valuable end-to-end supply chain logistics solution for their clients and also an innovative TV home ordering mechanism that has the potential to reach as many as 236 million connected devices. (4)

Click HERE to Read More About Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (JKHCF)

Just Kitchen’s leadership is driven by an incredible entrepreneurial spirit as well as many years of combined success in the food, beverage, delivery, and hospitality markets. (4) Simply Wall Street shows Just Kitchen’s revenue is estimated to grow by 68.4% per year which is better than the industry average of 18.7%. (9) Of course as a young business, nothing is ever guaranteed. But one has to be impressed at what Just Kitchen has accomplished to date and enthusiastic about their future. Add to the mix an amazing management team and Just Kitchen is a company you definitely want to get on your radar right now.

Other companies in food delivery sector include Just Eat Takeaway.com GRUB, Cazoo Gr CZOO, Global E Online GLBE, DoorDash DASH, Pinduoduo PDD and Farfetch FTCH.

