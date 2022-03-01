Wearable Payments Devices Market Exhibiting Steadfast CAGR Of 29.8% Would Reach USD 80.39 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, market is likely to witness strong growth owing to the rising demand for poultry farming products such as chicken meat and eggs globally.

The global wearable payments devices market size is expected to reach USD 80.39 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2021 to 2028. Over time, payment systems have adapted to suit the needs of customers, such as increased convenience and reduced time while making payments. The growing popularity of contactless payment technology, coupled with the increasing adoption of wearable devices, such as smartwatches for contactless payments, is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Wearables are gadgets or mobile phones that are worn by users to indirectly or directly interact with the device. Majorly used devices are smartwatches, fitness or health trackers, and wristbands. In terms of functionality, there are numerous wearables that are used in the commercial market, and the low entry barriers have enabled the high proliferation of payments devices.

Digitization in banks is expected to continue gaining traction over the forecast period as banks are now focusing on connecting card management systems with the token service providers. The increasing adoption of contactless payment models in the banking sector is further expected to drive the market. Furthermore, numerous players are focusing on creating reliable and secure wearable devices for consumer use, thereby creating growth opportunities for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact market growth over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cashless transactions in the time of the pandemic is expected to influence the adoption of wearable payments devices over the forecast period. Wearable devices offer users a convenient form of payment to make transactions through their stored payment credentials, thus enabling issuers to build brand loyalty among their users.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-payments-devices-market

Wearable Payments Devices Market Report Highlights

• Market players are focusing on integrating Near Field Communication (NFC) wireless technology into their smartwatches, thereby creating opportunities for the use of smartwatches in contactless payments

• Based on technology, the contactless Point of Sale (POS) terminals segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. These terminals have witnessed significant growth owing to benefits, such as low deployment cost, mobility, and ease of use

• By application, the retail segment is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Wearable payment devices are widely adopted in retail applications as they offer a convenient mode of payment. Furthermore, the adoption of these devices by customers is opening innovative and new ways for retailers to improve customer experience.

• Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The adoption rate of smartwatches in the region is expected to witness significant growth as major China-based companies, such as Huawei Technologies and HTC, are focusing on the production of smartwatches that are reasonable for the larger audience.

For Requesting a Sample Copy Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-payments-devices-market/request/rs15

Wearable Payments Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable payments devices market based on device type, technology, application, and region:

Wearable Payments Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Fitness Tracker

• Payment Wristbands

• Smart Watches

Wearable Payments Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Barcodes

• Contactless Point of Sale (POS) Terminals

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Quick Response (QR) Codes

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Wearable Payments Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Festival & Life Events

• Fitness

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

• Others

Wearable Payments Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Transaction Volume, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Wearable Payments Devices Market

• Apple, Inc.

• Barclays PLC

• Gemalto NV

• Google LLC

• Mastercard

• Nymi

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• Samsung Electronics

• Visa Inc.

• Wirecard

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451186/ibb

Browse Related Reports:

Real-Time Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size (Large, SME), By Payment Type (P2B, P2P), By End-use Industry, By Component, By Deployment, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a U.S. & India-based market research and consultancy firm. It is headquartered in San Francisco. We provide business insights, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports to large as well as small and medium-scale enterprises. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses on more than 45 industries. Grand View Research’s extensive database is used by Fortune 500 companies to understand the regional as well as the global business environment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-payments-devices-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Wearable Payments Devices Market Exhibiting Steadfast CAGR Of 29.8% Would Reach USD 80.39 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.