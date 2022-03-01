Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth and Industry Segmentation | Top Players are BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow, Inc., DuPont, SABIC,Eastman Chemical Company | Grand View Research, In

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Growing demand for plastic components from various end-use industries including automotive, packaging, home appliances, electrical and electronics, and medical devices is anticipated to drive the market.

Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The global injection molded plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 390.3 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand from key applications including automotive, packaging, and construction particularly in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) nations, is likely to drive the growth. The high-growth regions such as Middle East and Asia Pacific have witnessed a surge in capacity addition over the last few years.

The increasing presence of plastic injection molding companies in China on account of low manufacturing costs and ample availability of skilled labor is anticipated to benefit the regional market. Major foreign companies are increasing their production capabilities in the region, owing to growing demand for plastic products. Government support in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives in China and India to increase the FDI flow has helped develop the market for plastics in these countries.

In packaging applications, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) is extensively used in thin wall injection molding. Growing packaging demand from food, bin liners, and thing gauge bags is anticipated to drive its growth over the forecast period. The rising penetration of injection-molded HDPE in shipping containers, industrial pails, and houseware applications is anticipated to further drive its demand over the forecast period.

Browse full report with Table of Content (PDF with All Related Graph and Chart)

@: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/injection-molded-plastics-market

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the revenue generation of the companies operating in the market owing to the halt or slowdown in the production facilities. Thus, the companies are focusing on upgrade of their resources and production capabilities to help in the fight against the pandemic. For instance, G&C products, a U.S.-based plastic injection mold making company that produces plastic products for the fishing and medical industry, started the production of personal protective equipment such as face shields and face masks.

Injection Molded Plastics Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, demand for injection molded plastics from the packaging industry in Asia Pacific is projected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

The growth of the electronics industry and cost-effectiveness of electrical appliances are projected to remain a key driving factor for the next eight years

Demand from the medical sector in North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028

Packaging is the prominent application segment in France and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/injection-molded-plastics-market/request/rs1

Injection Molded Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global injection molded plastics market on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Injection Molded Plastic Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Polypropylene

ABS

HDPE

Polystyrene

Others

Injection Molded Plastic Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Injection Molded Plastic Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Injection Molded Plastics Market

BASF SE

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont

SABIC

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Group

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/361/ibb

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/injection-molded-plastics-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth and Industry Segmentation | Top Players are BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow, Inc., DuPont, SABIC,Eastman Chemical Company | Grand View Research, In