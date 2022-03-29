DOCOMO's Okayama Building to be Powered 100% with Renewable Energy

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC., and NTT Anode Energy Corporation (NTT AE) announced today that they will sign an off-site corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to power DOCOMO's Okayama building which houses network facilities fully with renewable energy, mainly from NTT AE's newly constructed solar power plant, beginning this April.
This will be the first time for DOCOMO to implement an off-site PPA and is part of the company's efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2030. The new solar power plant, which will supply electrical power exclusively to DOCOMO, will ensure that the company has stable, long-term access to power even if Japan's energy market ever becomes unstable.
Through the new plant, which is located in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture under the off-site PPA, NTT AE, acting as a distributor for its subsidiary ENNET Corporation, will supply electricity to the building in Okayama via the public power transmission and distribution network. For any contracted electricity that cannot be provided solely via solar power under the off-site PPA, NTT AE will purchase non-fossil certificates designated for renewable energy, to ensure that the percentage of power supplied to and used by the building will be raised to be classified as renewable to 100%. As a result, the building is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (including non-fossil certificates) by approximately 10,000 tons per year.
Going forward, DOCOMO and NTT AE will continue to utilize NTT group assets to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by adopting more renewable energy with additionality, thereby contributing to a carbon-neutral society in Japan.
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.